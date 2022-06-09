“Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...“Foil That Villain!” is a good old-fashioned laugh-out-loud, family-friendly melodrama that has it all – a maiden in distress, a gallant hero, a villain and a host of other quirky characters.
Performances will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro at 7 p.m. starting next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 16, 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 during the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.
When lovely young widow Penny Candy and her baby, Ruth, are taken in by her Aunt Praline, owner of The Sweet Shoppe, little does Penny know both love and danger lie ahead.
Among the hilarious results is a wild chase through the audience with the good guys pelting the villains with candy, which the audience can eat, of course.
Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. For more information about the show, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.