The Tioga County Conservation District is holding a Rain Barrel Workshop on Friday, June 30 at 4 p.m. in the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro.
This is a free event and the first 20 people to call and RSVP by Thursday, June 22 will receive a barrel and a DIY rain barrel kit.
Watershed Specialist Tyler Upham will give an educational presentation on non-point source pollution and how rain barrels can aid in its reduction. Following his presentation, Upham will lead the group in building their own rain barrels.
To register, call the conservation district office at 570-724-1801. Supplies are limited, but people can still participate in the workshop if they don’t receive a barrel.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.