The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (June 7-11)
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
William D. Fuchs to Kelly & Leslie Murin conveys lot, $149,900.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane to Nicole Elizabeth Doan & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Emily R. Grove to Penny L. Grove conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Grover Pete Lazar Jr. & Karen S. Lazar to Bobby A. & Lori A. Shull conveys lot, $135,000.
COVINGTON & HAMILTON TOWNSHIPS
Mineral Deed — Connie Barr to Community Minerals, LLC conveys mineral rights, $93,000.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Gene E. & Deborah Shalters to Richard H. Lingeris Jr. conveys lot, $38,000.
Susan M. Lingeris to Richard H. Lingeris Jr. conveys lot, $23,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Claire E. Stahley to Sherri Lee Talavera & Daniel Lee Hollen conveys lot, $310,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
OGM Deed — Richard F. Pierson Estate by Executrix to Richard F. Pierson Jr.; Elizabeth Pierson Laible & Jean Marie Pierson conveys mineral rights, $1.
Richard Francis Pierson Estate by Executrix to Richard F. Pierson Jr.; Elizabeth Pierson Laible & Jean Marie Person conveys lot, $1.
Carole Lee Stultz et al to Kevin R. & Valerie L. Sykora conveys lot, $1,000.
Thomas M. & Kathy W. Livesey to Thunder Ridge Realty, LLC conveys lot, $130,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Corey J. & Stephanie A. Drabert to Michael D. Klein; William Gales Jr. & Priscilla & Eugene Patrella conveys lot, $195,00.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Gregory T. & Rebecca L. Mellott to Robert C. & Lorna J. Trout conveys lot, $105,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Mary L. Robinson to Sylvia S. Crossen & David C. Stinebeck conveys lot, $185,000.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP
Terence M. & Gloria J. Kshir to Joseph M. Carew & Minday H. Hartford conveys lot, $90,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Joyce B. Andrews Estate by Co-Executors to Brian R. Andrews conveys lot, $1.
Hydrocarbon Deed — Samuel S. & Dorothy I. Strickler to Lee A. Viard FLP conveys mineral rights, $27,000.
Gordon M. Wood to Ronald Poole conveys lot, $265,000.
OGM Deed — Arthur L. Watkins Estate by Co-Executors to David A. Watkins & Jeannie L. Goleman conveys mineral rights, $1.
Michael F. & Susan Cummings to Andee J. Bryan; Michael F. Cummings Jr.; Amanda A. Tice & Lucas M. Cummings conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Patricia L. Lamb Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to Donald H. Scheese conveys lot, $215,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Thomas J. Ward & Andrew A. Marcozzi to Deadeye, LLC conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Thomas D. & Pamela J. Ingerick to Lindsey M. & Shane K. Pickering conveys lot, $150,000.
Elizabeth H. Callahan Estate by Admr. et al to Rande J. Callahan conveys lot, $1.
Jean A. Mathis Estate by Executrix to Jamie L. Main conveys lot, $125,000.