The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Nov. 22-26)
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
O/G Deed — James S. Frohman Estate by Executor to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Victor G. & Catherine C. Canniere; Andre T. Canniere & Bridget Canniere to Monique M. & Andre T. Canniere conveys lot, $75,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
John Bruce & Teresa Jean Brockerman to Kyrstin M. Garren conveys lot, $136,760.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Amy Hazlett f/k/a Amy L. Haight to John & Kim Piasecki conveys lot, $95,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Richard A. Davies Estate by Admr. to Charlotte & Timothy Davies conveys lot, $1.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Carol Ann Harelson & John Cook to John & Julie Cook conveys lot, $1.
Jack L. Speece Sr. to Ryan T. Pheasant & Jessica Fike Pheasant conveys lot, $110,300.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Nickie J. Force & Jason M. Force to Joanna King conveys lot, $775,00.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — Nancy J. Doud Estate by Executor to Scott Wayne Doud & rianna Kathleen Kearns conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Constance J. West & Lorri N. Thomson; Matthew Rice & Keith A. Rice to Keith A. & Brenda L. Rice conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Carol L. & Larue S. VanZile (4) to Larue S. VanZile conveys lots, $1.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Jasons Pub, LLC to Jack L. & Heather L. Sackett conveys lot, $13,900.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Walter R. & Avalyn D. Thompson to Melissa S. Proseus & Michelle L. Ward conveys lot, $1.
Brier Mountain Sportsmen, Inc. to Michael D. & Connie McLaughlin conveys lot, $379,000.