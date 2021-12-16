The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Nov. 22-26)

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

O/G Deed — James S. Frohman Estate by Executor to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Victor G. & Catherine C. Canniere; Andre T. Canniere & Bridget Canniere to Monique M. & Andre T. Canniere conveys lot, $75,000.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

John Bruce & Teresa Jean Brockerman to Kyrstin M. Garren conveys lot, $136,760.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Amy Hazlett f/k/a Amy L. Haight to John & Kim Piasecki conveys lot, $95,000.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

Richard A. Davies Estate by Admr. to Charlotte & Timothy Davies conveys lot, $1.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Carol Ann Harelson & John Cook to John & Julie Cook conveys lot, $1.

Jack L. Speece Sr. to Ryan T. Pheasant & Jessica Fike Pheasant conveys lot, $110,300.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Nickie J. Force & Jason M. Force to Joanna King conveys lot, $775,00.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Corrected Deed — Nancy J. Doud Estate by Executor to Scott Wayne Doud & rianna Kathleen Kearns conveys lot, $1.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

Constance J. West & Lorri N. Thomson; Matthew Rice & Keith A. Rice to Keith A. & Brenda L. Rice conveys lot, $1.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Carol L. & Larue S. VanZile (4) to Larue S. VanZile conveys lots, $1.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Jasons Pub, LLC to Jack L. & Heather L. Sackett conveys lot, $13,900.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Walter R. & Avalyn D. Thompson to Melissa S. Proseus & Michelle L. Ward conveys lot, $1.

Brier Mountain Sportsmen, Inc. to Michael D. & Connie McLaughlin conveys lot, $379,000.

