BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP

Burke E. & Brooke K. Shultz to Donald L. & Amanda D. Black conveys lot, $169,500.

Burke E. & Brooke K. Shultz to Burke E. & Brooke K. Shultz conveys lot, $1.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Margaret Radek; Margaret Dunkley; Margaret Landis to Margaret Radek conveys lot, $1.

Joan G. & William M. Reese et al to Robert & Sandra Laurenzi conveys lot, $245,000.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

1350 Davis Hill Road LP to Richard C. & Elizabeth N. Weidenhammer conveys lot, $259,000.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Matthew E. & Jennifer M. Landis to Gwendolyn K. Fawber; Robert L. Lahr & Stuart L. Lahr conveys lot, $110,000.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Norman L. McCurdy Estate by Executor to Patricia A. McCurdy conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Robert L. Cleveland to Christina M. Losinger conveys lot, $107,000.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Yonce Living Trust by Trustee to Dale & Doris Boyce conveys lot, $65,000.

Michael E. & Jessica M. Pierce to Michael E. & Jessica M. Pierce conveys lots, $1.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Gary D. Hazlett Estate by Admr. to Edward D. Hazlett; Eugene D. Hazlett; Shawn M. Hazlett & Stephen D. Hazlett conveys lot, $1.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Leon A. Trager Jr. to Harry Jr. & Mary R. Walls conveys lot, $1.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Jane A. Baker; James E. Mull & Judith E. Allen to First PA Resource, LLC conveys lot, $550,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

O/G. Hydrocarbon Deed — Corland, LLC to Corya Minerals, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.

Eleanor M. Neal to Aaron & tammy Faulkner conveys lot, $55,000.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

William J. Guy, by Attorney & Carmala Guy to William J. Jr. & Susan T. Guy conveys lot, $175,000.

Judith & James Roupp to Beverly A. & Robert Harnish conveys lot, $1.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Gustave W. Kilkenny a/k/a Gustave Wadsowrth Kilkenny Estate by Executor to Regina Conroy conveys lot, $250,000.

James R. Jr. & Phyllis Aumick to James R. Jr. & Phyllis Aumick conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

John & Susan Herman to Edwin J. Jr. & Jennifer L. Munyon conveys lot, $45,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

James Jerome Wynne & June Marie F. Wynne to Joseph J. & Jeannine J. Wynne conveys lot, $1.

J. Jerome & June Marie F. Wynne to Joseph J. & Jeannine J. Wynne conveys lots, $1.

UNION & LIBERTY TOWNSHIPS

Brier Mountain Sportsmen, Inc. to Michael B. & Janet S. Roberts conveys lot, $1,025,000.

WARD TOWNSHIP

Daniel G. & Sabrina A. Caron to Barbara Lelis conveys lot, $149,000.

Robert W. & Danielle M. DeCaro to Caitlin E. & Chance D. Wright

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Christina M. Losinger, Christina M. Weimar to Bobbie S. Schweit conveys lot, $128,500.

Jody L. Cole to Elizabeth Raring Kapoor & Vikram Kapoor conveys lot, $140,000.