BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Ambrose C. Potrzebowski & Patricia Potrzebowski to Troy B. Kennedy conveys lot, $129,413.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Walter A. Brown Estate by Executor to Mistyann I. Scharam Miller conveys lot, $220,000.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Earl C. Supplee III to John Ernest conveys lot, $165,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Edwin G. & Pamela K. Hamilton to Kathy Gingrich conveys lot, $220,000.
Jack E. & Ashley M. Williams to David W. & Kathleen S. Martin conveys lot, $80,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Popular ABS Inc. Series 2007 A by Trustee to Matthew Ryan Besanceney conveys lot, $80,200.
Donald W. & Linda F. Snyder to Michelle L. & Brian K. Bryington conveys lot, $350,000.
George B. Myfelt Estate by Executrix to Dwight Myfelt conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON & TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Robert F. Monach Sr. & Robert F. Monach Jr. to Joseph III & Theresa A. Simpson conveys lots, $130,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Harold K. Jr. & Phyllis E. Erb to vincent R. Osborne conveys lot, $135,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Corrected OGM Deed — Kathy Rae Ulmer & Arthur Ulmer to William F. Ulmer conveys mineral rights, $1.
Matthews Business Group, LLC to Timothy S. & Christa S. Cote conveys lot, $90,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Todd & Sara Mahosky to Jacob Ficca Hartz & Brandy Hartz conveys lot, $235,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Milton C. Nace by Admrx. to Christian D. & Elizabeth K. Spangenberg conveys lot, $237,000.
Thomas A. Bower to Thomas A. & Lynn S. Bower conveys lots, $1.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Samuel P. & Sandra L. Baker to Jeffrey S. Allen conveys lot, $127,000.
ROSEVILLE BOROUGH
James Bucci Sr. Estate by Co-Executors to Lawrence R. Bucci conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Three Tuns Camp, LLC; 1872 Painter Run, LLC to Harry J. & Joann C. Lazarchick conveys lot, $424,375.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Walter G. Jr. & Judith F. Miller to Laura & Ryan Watson conveys lot, $420,000.
Elizabeth R. Lwry & Robert Sweeney to William E. Lilley conveys lot, $123,500.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Darren & Nichole Weed to Lawrence J. Connolly IRA conveys lot, $55,000.
Douglas Leroy & Amy Ogden to Darren & Nichole Weed conveys lot, $89,000.
Aaron M. Vickery to John David Campbell Jr. conveys lot, $200,000. WELLSBORO BOROUGH James R. & Antionette H. Honeywell to Barry a. Hughes Jr. conveys lot, $231,650.
Christopher C. & Heather L. Shelmire to Casey N. Young & Kerri E. Young conveys lot, $35,000.
WELLSBORO & DELMAR TOWNSHIPS
Mineral & Royalty Conveyance — Nina McCarthy to Community Minerals, LLC conveys mineral rights & royalties, $70,000.