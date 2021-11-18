The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Oct. 25-29)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
John E. Backman Estate by Executor to Bryan M. Nickerson conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Wyatt & Courtney Hansell to Faron Brooks conveys lot, $145,000.
Pamela Rogowicz to Joseph & Megan Mickey conveys lot, $110,000.
Jean L. Tokazewski to Charles A. & Janet Copp conveys lot, $34,900.
CLYMER & GAINES TOWNSHIPS
Gary R. Turner to T. William Jr. & Kay C. Davis conveys lots, $174,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Teresa Pufta Waliewski to James K. Reilly conveys lot, $1.
H. Peter & Diana Morris to Christopher & Jenna Heagy conveys lot, $249,900.
Michael J. & Katrina M. Worden to David Henry Hassler & Nicole Elizabeth Hassler conveys lot, $169,000.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey L. Christ & Larry W. Hinkle to Larry W. Hinkle conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Ward D. & Abby J. Slocum to Jason Daniel Hetzel & Tiffany Hetzel conveys lot, $415,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Joy E. Vroman to David & Kathleen Martin conveys lot, $18,050.
Boot Hill Hunting Lodge by Trustees to Boot Hill Lodge, LLC conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Jody M. Fisher to Chad D. Nyce Living Trust conveys lot, $80,000.
Buck Mountain Sportsmen Assoc., Inc. to Glenn R. Jacobs & William P. Vancura conveys lot, $1.
Juston Davis Losey & Danielle M. Losey to troy G. & Nancy K. Kreider conveys lot, $140,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Jared C. Dietrich to Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc. conveys lot, $149,900.
Weichert Workforce Mobility to Benjamin McCarthy conveys lot, $153,400.
Caitlin E. Pratt n/k/a Caitlin E. Wright & Chance Wright et al to Caitlin E. & chance Wright conveys lot, $1.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Russel Avery to George William II & Jennifer Kay Perry conveys lot, $320,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Kerry D. & Janet M. Gyekis to David Dusel conveys lot, $163,000.
NELSON & LAWRENCE TOWNSHIPS
Regina A. Herr to George M. Jr. & Annie E. Sumrall conveys lots, $365,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
David & Mary Tice to Ashley a. Tice conveys lots, $1.
Darlene K. Castle n/k/a Darlene K. Oakes & Dara Oakes to True Workman Prisbrey conveys lot, $80,000.
Louis J. trongone Estate by Admrx. to Michael L. trongone Estate conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND, CHARLESTON & COVINGTON TOWNSHIPS
Gary L. & Connie L. Fish to Gary L. & Connie L. Fish conveys lots, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Fred W. Buck to Jamie L. McCormick conveys lot, $125,000.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Tami J. & Howard D. Shedden to Howard D. Shedden conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Dorr Perkins to David E. & Mary L. Earle conveys lot, $129,500.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Paul A. & Carol A. Hanes to William C. Nagele conveys lot, $5,000.