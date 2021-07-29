The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 5-9)
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Christopher Scott & Melinda Ann McNeely to Meghann M. Sutton conveys lot, $70,000.
Rick L. & Carolyn R. Ives to Anthony R. Williams conveys lot, $115,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
David G. & Patricia Lynne Zavetsky to Christopher M, & Cynthia A. Gottshall conveys lot, $490,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Lloyd & Megan Butler to Steven W. & Jamie M. Buck conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Daryla Campbell to Christian J. Piokowski & Anne Rose Behn conveys lot, $220,000.
Emery L. Frome d/b/a E. Frome Enterprises to Brian L. Allen & Mary K. Kearns Allen conveys lot, $50,000.
Emery L. & Janette L. Frome to Brian L. & Mary K. Kearns allen conveys lot, $625,000.
Prime Cabin Rentals, LLC to Morral Group, LLC conveys lot, $99,900.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Larry L. Wanner Estate by Admrx. to Andrew M. Wills conveys lot, $42,500.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Abby Dunning; Abby Sherwood to Abby & Franklin L. Dunning Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Robert E. & Paula H. Jones; Jones Dynasty Trust to Jones Dynasty Trust conveys lot, $1.
Daniel H. Six Estate by Admr. to Bobby Joe Six conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY BOROUGH
Stacy C. & Samuel Knipe to Samuel H. Knipe conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Thomas D. & Pamela J. Ingerick to USEH 2, LLC conveys lot, $400,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Stanley R. & Nancy M. Rohrbach to Timothy J. & Lauren Mosher conveys lot, $185,000.
IHIP, LLC to Brostman, LLC conveys lot, $310,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Aaron G. Jr. & Amy S. Woodbury to Alison Friedson conveys lot, $485,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Andee J. Cummings; Andee J. Dunham; Andee J. & Matthew J. Bryan to Andee J. & Matthew J. Bryan conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
John Mark Weaver & Julie K. Weaver to Seth J. & Valery R. Weaver conveys lot, $75,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Laurie Bagley to Michael & Kathleen Steever conveys lot, $360,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Bickham Family Trust by Trustees to Steven & Cindy Conrad conveys lot, $389,900.
Jeremy & Rebecca Kyle to Cheryl Ann Post conveys lot, $158,000.
Gina D. & John E. Coble to John E. Coble conveys lot, $590.