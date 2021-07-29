The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 5-9)

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Christopher Scott & Melinda Ann McNeely to Meghann M. Sutton conveys lot, $70,000.

Rick L. & Carolyn R. Ives to Anthony R. Williams conveys lot, $115,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

David G. & Patricia Lynne Zavetsky to Christopher M, & Cynthia A. Gottshall conveys lot, $490,000.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Lloyd & Megan Butler to Steven W. & Jamie M. Buck conveys lot, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Daryla Campbell to Christian J. Piokowski & Anne Rose Behn conveys lot, $220,000.

Emery L. Frome d/b/a E. Frome Enterprises to Brian L. Allen & Mary K. Kearns Allen conveys lot, $50,000.

Emery L. & Janette L. Frome to Brian L. & Mary K. Kearns allen conveys lot, $625,000.

Prime Cabin Rentals, LLC to Morral Group, LLC conveys lot, $99,900.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Larry L. Wanner Estate by Admrx. to Andrew M. Wills conveys lot, $42,500.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Abby Dunning; Abby Sherwood to Abby & Franklin L. Dunning Jr. conveys lot, $1.

Robert E. & Paula H. Jones; Jones Dynasty Trust to Jones Dynasty Trust conveys lot, $1.

Daniel H. Six Estate by Admr. to Bobby Joe Six conveys lot, $1.

LIBERTY BOROUGH

Stacy C. & Samuel Knipe to Samuel H. Knipe conveys lot, $1.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Thomas D. & Pamela J. Ingerick to USEH 2, LLC conveys lot, $400,000.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Stanley R. & Nancy M. Rohrbach to Timothy J. & Lauren Mosher conveys lot, $185,000.

IHIP, LLC to Brostman, LLC conveys lot, $310,000.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Aaron G. Jr. & Amy S. Woodbury to Alison Friedson conveys lot, $485,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Andee J. Cummings; Andee J. Dunham; Andee J. & Matthew J. Bryan to Andee J. & Matthew J. Bryan conveys lot, $1.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

John Mark Weaver & Julie K. Weaver to Seth J. & Valery R. Weaver conveys lot, $75,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Laurie Bagley to Michael & Kathleen Steever conveys lot, $360,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Bickham Family Trust by Trustees to Steven & Cindy Conrad conveys lot, $389,900.

Jeremy & Rebecca Kyle to Cheryl Ann Post conveys lot, $158,000.

Gina D. & John E. Coble to John E. Coble conveys lot, $590.

