The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Dec. 6-10)
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jocelyn A. Parker Estate by Admrx. to April Dawn Parker conveys lot, $1.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Donna M. Quinn to Matthew C. & Sharay V. Wegrzyn conveys lot, $143,900.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Linda M. & Robert B. Bickle to Steven E. Houser & Luther F. Mathias IV conveys lot, $58,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey F. & Donna M. Flannery to Karole M. Whitney; Robert L. Gleason & Carole A. Whitney conveys lot, $239,000.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Byron & Jennifer L. Schonwalder to Brandon M. & Jessica L. Fuhrer conveys lot, $251,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Shirley Ann Jordan to Shirley A. Jordan conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Howard H. Butler to Nancy L. Tubbs; Lisa D. Miller & Sherry L. Wulforst conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Werlands, LLC to Rehan & Sana Sibgattulah conveys lot, $40,000.
Long Run Roughnecks, LLC to Jeremy McLamb conveys lot, $69,000.
Robert Kenneth & Kathleen Elizabeth Wilson to David J. & Cindy D. Roth conveys lot, $500.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Derek D’Haene; Derick D’ Haene & Allison M. D’Haene to Derek M. & Jolynn M. Westlake conveys lot, $65,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Chris & Emily Essig to Brian H. & Nancy J. Keck conveys lot, $64,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Mark S. & Sandra K. Moffett to Gale L. Gee conveys lot, $32,000.
Jody Vargeson & Lisa Vargeson to Ronald Leon Southard Sr. conveys lot, $10,000.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
James F. Dornblaser to R. Edward Kolb & Brenda K. Kolb conveys lot, $330,000.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Suzanne S. Mayer to Suzanne S. Mayer Trust conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Sterling Group of the Twin Tiers, Inc. to Richard D. & Kimberlee VanGorden conveys lot, $285,000.
Clayton G. Hoffman to P. Christopher & Ann D. Kenny conveys lot, $425,000.
Evelyn L. Dillmuth to Peter C. Bennett conveys lot, $21,200.
Dianne Nowak to Christopher E. & Jeanne E. Gaugler conveys lot, $90,000
TIOGA BOROUGH
Jeffrey G. & Shannon M. Lynn to Derick D’Haene conveys lot, $65,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Marion J. & Donald J. Keck to Keck Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust conveys lot, $1.
WARD TOWNSHIP
James B. Godshalk Jr. to Kevin S. & Patricia A. Waltz conveys lot, $52,500.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Anthony R. & Tawyana S. Dinsmore to Anthony R. & Tawyana S. Dinsmore conveys lot, $1.