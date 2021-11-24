The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Nov. 1-5)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
David C. & Janie M. Hilfiger to Keith Clark conveys lot, $2,000.
Leona Frederick by Attorney to Keith Clark conveys lot, $120,000.
Marie N. Kirkendall Estate by Executor to Marianne Bartholomew conveys lot, $1.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Richard Coates Coleman & Jacqueline A. Coleman to Nicholas & Lindsey Bogaczyk conveys lot, $55,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey A. & Maria L. Eckart to Kevin & Michele McNett conveys lot, $220,000.
Diane K. Foster by Arnold W. & Brenda G. Fox conveys lot, $179,000.
Diane K. Foster to Colin B. & Erica J. Fox conveys lot, $115,000.
Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane to Nicole Elizabeth Doane & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Nicole Elizabeth Doan; Perry Wynn Doan Jr. to Nicole Elizabeth Doane & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. conveys lot, $1.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
August J. Kalke Estate by Executrix to Scott Kalke conveys lot, $1.
CHATHAM & DEERFIELD TOWNSHIPS
O/G Deed — Land Mgmt. Systems, Inc. to John F. Young; Susan M. Barnett; James R. Young & Julie R. Young conveys mineral rights, $20,000.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Robert T. & Debra K. Wood to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Elfriede Achter to CV Anglers Club conveys lot, $1,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Scott House to Scott House & Cynthia Joyce Harding conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
John V. & Sherry M. Reed to Kimberly Rose Putnam & Zachary Putnam conveys lot, $151,000.
Robert Stanley Borden Estate by Admr. to Benrus L. Stambaugh II conveys lot, $290,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
James Bledsoe by Tax Claim to Maria Phelps conveys lot, $1,551.36.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Bob Besermin by Tax Claim & Edward J. Herron by Tax Claim to Autumn Bell conveys lot, $5,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Cher J. Selner by Tax Claim to Autumn Bell conveys lot, $11,500.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Richard Marvin Kesterke et al to Richard Marvin Kesterke a/k/a Richard Kesterke Jr. et al conveys lot, $1.
Howard & Cathy Miller to Brent C. Crane conveys lot, $90,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Duane E. & Nancy L. Cobb to Todd E. Jr. & Shaeanna M. Farr conveys lot, $205,000.
James J. McHugh by Attorney to Jordan Heuer Sr. conveys lot, $160,000.
LIBERTY BOROUGH
Daniel F. Kolb & Ann M. Kolb by Tax Claim to Autumn Bell conveys lot, $3,317.97.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Anthony W. King by Tax Claim & Deborah King by Tax Claim to Christopher & Margaux Lash conveys lot, $33,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Laura White Bennett by Tax Claim to Grand View Hunt Club, Inc. conveys lot, $818.38.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Nora Lyn Gitchell by Tax Claim to Jonathan S. McAlvany conveys lot, $7,500.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Brian J. & Lori A. Robson to Jesse D. & Laurie L. Hersh conveys lot, $80,000.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Katelynn M. Kreamer & Joshua Dolliver to Brooke S. Unangst conveys lot, $66,900.
Robert W. Jr. & Jeanne C. Hanna to Victoria Slaymaker conveys lot, $373,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Darryl C. Harvey by Attorney & Amy J. Harvey to Darryl C. & Amy L. Harvey conveys lots, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Gerald R. Burkert Estate by Executor et al to Barbara A. Burkert et al conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Angela J. Bird Family Trust by Trustee to Tioga County Investment Properties, LLC conveys lot, $401,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Kristy J. Parslow to Kayla J. Hurler; Thomas W. hurler & Kristy J. Parslow conveys lot, $1.