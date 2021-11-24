The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Nov. 1-5)

BLOSS TOWNSHIP

David C. & Janie M. Hilfiger to Keith Clark conveys lot, $2,000.

Leona Frederick by Attorney to Keith Clark conveys lot, $120,000.

Marie N. Kirkendall Estate by Executor to Marianne Bartholomew conveys lot, $1.

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Richard Coates Coleman & Jacqueline A. Coleman to Nicholas & Lindsey Bogaczyk conveys lot, $55,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey A. & Maria L. Eckart to Kevin & Michele McNett conveys lot, $220,000.

Diane K. Foster by Arnold W. & Brenda G. Fox conveys lot, $179,000.

Diane K. Foster to Colin B. & Erica J. Fox conveys lot, $115,000.

Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane to Nicole Elizabeth Doane & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. conveys lot, $1.

Nicole Elizabeth Doan; Perry Wynn Doan Jr. to Nicole Elizabeth Doane & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. conveys lot, $1.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

August J. Kalke Estate by Executrix to Scott Kalke conveys lot, $1.

CHATHAM & DEERFIELD TOWNSHIPS

O/G Deed — Land Mgmt. Systems, Inc. to John F. Young; Susan M. Barnett; James R. Young & Julie R. Young conveys mineral rights, $20,000.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Robert T. & Debra K. Wood to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

Elfriede Achter to CV Anglers Club conveys lot, $1,000.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Scott House to Scott House & Cynthia Joyce Harding conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

John V. & Sherry M. Reed to Kimberly Rose Putnam & Zachary Putnam conveys lot, $151,000.

Robert Stanley Borden Estate by Admr. to Benrus L. Stambaugh II conveys lot, $290,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

James Bledsoe by Tax Claim to Maria Phelps conveys lot, $1,551.36.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Bob Besermin by Tax Claim & Edward J. Herron by Tax Claim to Autumn Bell conveys lot, $5,000.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Cher J. Selner by Tax Claim to Autumn Bell conveys lot, $11,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Richard Marvin Kesterke et al to Richard Marvin Kesterke a/k/a Richard Kesterke Jr. et al conveys lot, $1.

Howard & Cathy Miller to Brent C. Crane conveys lot, $90,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Duane E. & Nancy L. Cobb to Todd E. Jr. & Shaeanna M. Farr conveys lot, $205,000.

James J. McHugh by Attorney to Jordan Heuer Sr. conveys lot, $160,000.

LIBERTY BOROUGH

Daniel F. Kolb & Ann M. Kolb by Tax Claim to Autumn Bell conveys lot, $3,317.97.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Anthony W. King by Tax Claim & Deborah King by Tax Claim to Christopher & Margaux Lash conveys lot, $33,000.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Laura White Bennett by Tax Claim to Grand View Hunt Club, Inc. conveys lot, $818.38.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Nora Lyn Gitchell by Tax Claim to Jonathan S. McAlvany conveys lot, $7,500.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Brian J. & Lori A. Robson to Jesse D. & Laurie L. Hersh conveys lot, $80,000.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

Katelynn M. Kreamer & Joshua Dolliver to Brooke S. Unangst conveys lot, $66,900.

Robert W. Jr. & Jeanne C. Hanna to Victoria Slaymaker conveys lot, $373,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Darryl C. Harvey by Attorney & Amy J. Harvey to Darryl C. & Amy L. Harvey conveys lots, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Gerald R. Burkert Estate by Executor et al to Barbara A. Burkert et al conveys lot, $1.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Angela J. Bird Family Trust by Trustee to Tioga County Investment Properties, LLC conveys lot, $401,000.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Kristy J. Parslow to Kayla J. Hurler; Thomas W. hurler & Kristy J. Parslow conveys lot, $1.

