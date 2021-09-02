The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Aug. 9-13)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Eugene C. Jr. & Amy Miller to Donald H. Holtzhafer conveys lot, $137,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Richard & Katrina M. Truesdale to Chad P. Chaborek conveys lot, $380,000.
Lewis Homes, Inc. to Joshua L. Kreider conveys lot, $1.
Joshua L. Kreider to Lewis Homes, Inc. conveys lot, $1.
Joseph T. & Donna R. Widger to John S. Johnston conveys lot, $124,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Ernest D. & Colleen M. Johnston to Ernest D. & Colleen M. Johnston conveys lot, $1.
Robert L. Fisher to William A. & Theresa C. Constantine conveys lot, $7,300.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Dolores F. Smith to Dona Dolores Donato & Jason William Smith conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Dominick J. Labresco & Donald C. Batyko to Darren T. Batyko; Dillon M. Batyko & Paul Karaman IV conveys lot, $212,000.
George Malash Jr. to Kenneth Drozdowski conveys lot, $120,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Shane M. & Lesley A. Bonham to Shane M. & Lesley A. Bonham conveys lot, $0.
Lawrenceville Borough
Derick & Allison D’Haene to Krista Keegan conveys lot, $265,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Craig D. & Estella Owlett to Jerry & Penny Cochenour conveys lot, $22,500.
OGM Deed — Milton C. Nace Estate by Admr. to Barbara A. Nichols & Tammy L. Nace conveys mineral rights, $1.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Jonathan Young to Loretta Young conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Chad P. Chaborek to Lujas A. Seymour conveys lot, $387,500.
Chad P. Chaborek to Todd P. & Sara L. Mahosky conveys lot, $30,000.
First Citizens Community Bank to Ryan E. & Aimee Jones conveys lot, $210,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Clyde C. Gardner by Attorney to Lucas M. Groover conveys lot, $170,000.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Mineral Deed — (Without Warranty) Mineral Acquisition Co., I L P to MAC I (YC), LP conveys mineral rights, $10.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Robert B. Reilly; Christine M. Reilly; J R Heller.com, LLC to Paul Finestone conveys lot, $62,500.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Amanda E. & Milfred J. Catherman III to Megan Button & Traci Allen conveys lot, $129,500.