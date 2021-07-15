The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (June 21-July 2)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Betty J. Harrower to George L. Kriner conveys lot, $1.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Aam J. Kotulka to Amy S. Woodbury conveys lot, $180,000.
James F. & Deborah E. Scott to John K. & Alfreda M. Hurley conveys lot, $390,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Jon T. & Becky Goetsch to Jay C. & Diane M. Cercone conveys lot, $435,000.
Michael A. & Jennifer V. Taylor to George M. Greeley conveys lot, $168,000.
Joseph N. & Dawn E. Avery to Kirk P. & Marissa L. Duffee conveys lot, $50,000.
Martin K. & Julie Henneman to John & Erin Szentesy conveys lot, $135,000.
James G. & Gloria M. Landis to Gerald Neal II & Jane Shumway conveys lot, $169,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Richard & Karen Tickner to Eileen G. Meehan & David R. Berg conveys lot, $289,500.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Faye E. Hilfiger; Faye E. Parthemer to Amy S. Dawson & Timothy M. Mays conveys lot, $135,000.
Dane J. & Jackie L. Kurzejewski to Mitchell Payne & Hilary Machmer conveys lot, $102,000.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP & KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Mary Ann Bradley to Derek & Olivia Spayd conveys lot, $525,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Jonathan L. & Heidi L. Stephen et al to Josiah B. Stephen conveys lot, $75,000.
Jennifer L. Ems to Austin Williams & Dominique Bogaczyk conveys lot, $25,000.
David O. Drisekell to David O. & Fay M. Driskell conveys lot, $1.
David O. & Fay M. Driskell to Charles W. III & Megan M. Bruton conveys lot, $325,000.
Russell J. & Kim S. Knaub to Pamela A. Sutor & Michael Markowski conveys lot, $237,732.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Rick & Carol Collins to Leigh & Amy B. Tomb conveys lot, $46,000.
David M. Blend, by surviving heir; Carmen M. Blend, by surviving heir & Wellington J. Blend by sole surviving heir to David M. Blend conveys lot, $1.
George M. & Amanda B. Cook to Michael J. Fenner conveys lot, $160,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Charles Long Estate by Co-Admr. & Rogert E. Wherrity Estate by Executrix et al to Branden J. & Sarah J. Paddock conveys lot, $370,000.
Krista L. Spencer to Matthew J. Tice & Krista L. Spencer conveys lot, $1.
Michael V. Fisher & Marjorie J. Ingles to John Frances & Eva Farrell conveys lot, $120,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Daniel & Tawnya Michaloski to Carman & Robin Gee conveys lot, $35,000.
Michaloski Trust by Trustees to Matthew & Nicole Bryant conveys lot, $15,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Damen & Jillianne Wheeland to Curtis & Chelsea Meixel conveys lot, $45,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Michael A. & Christina J. Cannon conveys lot, $1.
Lightning Creek Holds, LP to Janet L. Dixon conveys lot, $1.
Corrected Deed — Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Michael A. & Christina J. Cannon conveys lot, $1.
Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Janet L. Dixon conveys lot, $1.
Jon Merlin Benner & Melissa Benner to Jonas M. Benner conveys lot, $340,000.
Bonnie S. Coxford to Brett D. Applebee conveys lot, $28,000.
Randy & Rose M. Foreman to Brostman, LLC conveys lot, $109,000.
Deed Correction — Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Harold E. & Rita M. Arment conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Chad & Tammy Owlett conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Charles M. & Ann F. Putt conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Gilbert & Julie Owlett et al conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Lightning Creek Holdings, LP to Walter & Nancy J. Owlett conveys lot, $1.
Vincent V. Vecchi Trust by Trustee to Vincent V. Vecchi conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Gary & Helen Burleigh Trust by Trustees to Gilbert Pannebaker III conveys lot, $265,000.
Mineral & Royalty Conveyance — Jason DeLozier to Community Minerals, LLC conveys mineral rights/royalties, $27,000.
William E. Robinson to Dark Horse Holdings & Mgmt., LLC conveys lot, $50,000.
Daniel E. & Shirley M. Baity to Daniel E. & Shirley M. Baity et al conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Derick Michael D’Haene & Allison D’Haene to Christopher S. & Melinda A. McNeely conveys lot, $250,000.
Andrew J. & Kristie M. Ritter to Richard C. & Lavon L. Smith conveys lot, $270,000.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Mark M. & Kate M. Wilcox et al to Ansonia Cottages, LLC conveys lots, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
William R. Jr. & Torri J. Custred to Scott Gerald & Hannah Leigh Kroll conveys lot, $299,900.
Thomas R. & Edna E. Robbins to Timothy E. Jr. & Jamie M. Roupp conveys lot, $290,000.
David W. & Kelly J. Krause to Kory L. Kipferl; Carole L. Kipferl & Jonathan Kipferl conveys lot, $65,000.
James R. & Phyllis L. Aumick to Frank Briegel & Bernice Fenton conveys lot, $79,500.
Carolyn A. Gernert to Leroy R. Sauder conveys lot, $85,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
William D. & Amy J. Rall to Mark P. & Margo A. Thompson conveys lot, $139,900.
Emilio & Amy Garcia to Robert & Tina Gardner conveys lot, $29,500.
Dale H. & Gail L. Hughes to Ryan M. & Amy M. Plunkert conveys lot, $35,000.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Cora Ellis n/k/a Cora Ellis Faust to Jay Wendell & Krystal Joy Stoltzfus conveys lot, $170,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Rande J. & Candace C. Callahan to Nathaniel J. & Sarah R. Callahan conveys lot, $1.
Robert K. Bowers to Robert K. Bowers & Nicole A. Hummel conveys lot, $1.
Francis R. III & Kathleen M. Kline to Sonny A. & Marie A. Surine conveys lot, $89,000.
Russell R. & Barbara L. Gile to Vineyard Church of Wellsboro conveys lot, $500,000.
John M. & Erin M. Szentesy to Ty Richard & Brittany Marie Zimmerman conveys lot, $192,900.
Derek D. & Mimi J. Williams to Austin G. & Jillian E. Helmuth conveys lot, $249,900.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
William J. & Christine M. Blymier to William J. & Christine M. Blymier conveys lot, $1.