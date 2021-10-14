The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 20-24)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
O/G Gen. Warranty Deed — Timothy & Catherine Bogaczyk to Cross Creek Minerals, LLC conveys mineral rights, $25,620.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Brady E. & Amanda C. Hand to Jeremy W. & Lindsey D. Byrd conveys lot, $300,000.
Billy & Tracy Timmons to Ann Marie Wheather & Derek Lyle Hall conveys lot, $255,000.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
William T. Kulik Estate by Admr. to Alexander & Amy Kulick conveys lot, $1.
Mary Lee & Kenneth A. Zechman to Maurice K. & Rosemarie V. Swede conveys lot, $79,000.
CLYMER & GAINES TOWNSHIPS
Larry M. & Karen L. Maurer; Matthew P. & Lori Lerch to Kristin K. Shirk & Henry Norley III conveys lots, $325,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Robert J. Jr. & Holly L. Mills to Charles W. Abplanalp & Abigail M. Miller conveys lot, $191,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Rocky L. & Georgina F. Stone to Jarrett M. Stone conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Emery L. & Janette L. Frome to Ackley Flynn, LLC conveys lot, $4,500.
Dorothy D. Quimby Estate by Co-Executors to Darren A. Jones conveys lot, $30,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
James M. Tomb to Heather Doran conveys lot, $115,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Dorothy Chamberlain Estate by Executrix to Lamar W. & Kimberly J. Taylor conveys lot, $345,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
SMC Real Estate, LLC to P&P Realty, Inc. conveys lot, $855,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Joan M. & Wayne J. Staron to Joan M. & Wayne J. Staron conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Thomas G. & Linda A. Tice to Tice Family Trust conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Edward M. Jr. & Deborah A. Mayes to Jesse M. Ulrich conveys lot, $258,000.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
John M. & Wendy J. Reber to Stanley R. & Audrey J. Hoke conveys lot, $75,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Katherine Mezger to Rowland K. Mazger conveys lots, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Fred W. & Stacey J. Buck to Michael R. & Katrina R. Morse conveys lot, $81,889.54.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Robert L. Mundrick Estate by Executrix to Joseph William Keeney Jr. & Laura Elizabeth McGough conveys lot, $132,500.
Alex L. Haddix to Vincent Cramm conveys lot, $0.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Janice L. & Kenneth Lee Shifflett & Kenneth Edward & Tina Marie Shifflett to Kenneth Edward & Tina Marie Shiffleett conveys lot, $1.