The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 12-16)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Larry D. & Jean E. smith to Thomas A. & Amy Augustine conveys lot, $1.
Kyle R. Vessel, by Agent & Stephanie Vesel, by Agent to Cartus Financial Corp. conveys lot, $150,000.
Cartus Financial Corp. to Rachael E. Cole conveys lot, $150,000.
CHARLESTON & DELMAR TOWNSHIPS
Barbara A. Cleveland to Bryan W. Cleveland conveys lots, $1.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Barbara A. Cleveland to Bryan W. Cleveland conveys lots, $1.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Ronald E. & Charity Smeltzer to Tery L. Schucker; Rochelle L. Shucker; Steven J. Schucker & Stephanie N. Schucker conveys lot, $90,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Laverna Thompson to Jason’s Asset Mgmt., LLC conveys lot, $38,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Kathleen E. Evert to John & Cindy Bofinger conveys lot, $151,350.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Richard & Mary Louise Franko et al to Ronald E. & Theresa A. Wiggins conveys lot, $129,900.
Josepha A. Andaloro to Joseph A. Andaloro conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
David L. & Robin G. Plank to Rick & Carol Collins conveys lot, $132,500.
Allen J. & Cynthia J. Brimmer to Aaron G. & Kelly L. Smith conveys lot, $159,900.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Carlos A. Carvalho to Aaron J. Low & Melodie L. Allen conveys lot, $189,106.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
David L. Smith Estate by Executor et al to Steven A. & Kimber Smith conveys lots, $1.
Robert B. & Kathleen L. Granger to William P. Jr. & Terri E. Hill et al conveys lot, $1,811,500.
Corrected Deed — Shirley A. Sheetz Estate by Executor to Ronald L. Snow Jr. & Justin W. Kwasnowski conveys lot, $1.
Hilda C. Campbell to Campbell Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust conveys lot, $1.
Randy Ferguson Ent., LLC to Erick R. & Kathryn V. Hollar conveys lot, $560.40.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Aida Hernandez Groby to Derick M. & Allison M. D’Haene conveys lot, $375,000.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH
U.S. Bank Trust NA, Trustee by Attorney to Jeffrey Ervin Crawford; Janette Rene Crawford & Logan Jeffrey Crawford conveys lot, $49,925.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Amanda L. Harris to Anthony G. & Annette Rose weaver conveys lot, $635,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
OGM Deed — Pearl Swenson to Michael A. Swenson & Betty Jo Stapleton conveys mineral rights, $1.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Jane Baker to Melissa L. Perry conveys lot, $85,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP & WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Fred S. Powers II & Susan A. Powers to Matthew A. Powers & Hilarie S. German conveys lots, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Carroll L. & Dorothy J. Faivre to Daryl & Kimberly Copp conveys lot, $260,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Monique Elisabeth Maria Prinssen to Thomas B. Maxwell conveys lot, $1.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — William & Tricia Badolato et al to Adam J. & Margeurite P. Campbell conveys lot, $1.
Corrected Deed — Ann & Richard Clark to Adam J. & Margeurite P. Campbell conveys lot, $1.
Corrected Deed — Elaine M. & George Welch et al to Adam J. & Margeurite P. Campbell conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Lorraine D. Talbot by Agent & Charles Robert Talbott to Vernon Z. Musser conveys lot, $130,000.
Independent Bible Church of Wellsboro to Jonathan Lee & Heidi Steven conveys lot, $250,000.
Jeannette L. Comstock to Robert A. Knowlton; Kyle V. Knowlton & Krista K. Hand conveys lot, $1.
UNKNOWN
OGM Deed — Milton C. Nase Estate by Admrx. to Barbara A. Nichols & Tammy L. Nace conveys mineral rights, $1.