BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Kenneth B. & Marian B. Eberly; James L. Eberly; Paul M. Eberly & Linda J. Lauver to Eberly Family Trust, LLC; Pine Hill Resources Family Ltd. Partnership conveys lot, $1.
Kenneth B. & Marian B. Eberly; James L. Eberly; Paul M. Eberly & Linda J. Lauver to Eberly Family Trust, LLC; Pine Hill Resources Family Ltd. Partnership conveys lot, $3,419.60.
Shirley J. Schmidt & Jennifer J. Monroe n/k/a Jennifer J. Sorensen to Ryane K. & Brittany M. Rumsey conveys lot, $195,500.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Carl S. III & Jennifer L. Burrous to Andrew S. Baker conveys lot, $148,800.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
James Bowman to Ryan James Bowman conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Nichols Land & Timber Mgmt. Co., Inc. to J. Scott Nichols conveys lot, $195,000.
Nichols Land & Timber Mgmt. Co., Inc. to J. Scott Nichols conveys lot, $212,000.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Majestic View, LLC to Jacob & Anna S. Esh conveys lot, $475,000.
Clint R. & Sarah A. Schnell to Glenn E. & Debra A. Bailey conveys lot, $200,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Deed of Release & Easement & R/O/W — Eastern Gas Transmission & Storage Inc. to Thaddeus K. & Sandra L. Stevens conveys release of land, $10.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Douglas B. Steadman Estate by Admr. to Anthony James Mulvaney conveys lot, $99,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Robert E. Butler Estate by Co-Executors to Laura L. Hart conveys lot, $1.
Terry L. Baker & Mark K. Baker to Anna Monk; Terry Southard & Richard James Gardner conveys lot, $145,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
East Point Fish & Game Club by Trustee to William L. Nickerson conveys lot, $261,520.
Jason F. & Rebecca Jackson to Samuel Jackson conveys lot, $195,000.
O/G & Mineral Deed — Nancy C. Kimble Trust by Trustees to Lori Kimble Hayes; Michele Lynn Calistri & Richard L. Kimble Jr. conveys mineral rights, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
David R. Empet to Ryan & Melanie Shaut conveys lot, $172,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Wayne & Patricia Heck to Edward W. Heck and Rae Marie Day conveys lot, $1.
NELSON TOWNSHIP
Norma J. Stryker; Thomas L. Fryer II & Melinda A. Fryer to Thomas L. II & Melinda A. Fryer conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — Roland K. Mazger a/k/a Roland Karl Frederich Mezgar to Roland Karl Frederich Mezger conveys lots, $1.
Frank & Bernice Briegel to Frank & Bernice Briegel conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Kenneth Rodger Vance Estate by Co-Executors to Nicole Whipple conveys lot, $31,000.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Tyoga Container Co., Inc. conveys lot, $1.
Jonathan Stultzfus Jr. by Tax Claim to John F. Murphy conveys lot, $20,300.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Janet R. Spencer to Janet R. Spencer conveys lot, $1.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Thomas O. McDonald Estate by Executrix to Robin M. McDonald conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Edward L. & Kathleen E. Sholonski to Robert & Claire O’Neill conveys lot, $225,000.
James N. & Diane M. West to Shane K. & Lindsey M. Pickering conveys lot, $135,000.
James N. & Diane M. West to Shane K. & Lindsey M. Pickering conveys lot, $175,000.
Seth D. & Shelby E.A. Rush to Glen & Susan Celeste Byrd conveys lot, $215,000.
Nichols Land & Timber Mgmt. Co., Inc. to J. Scott Nichols conveys lot, $62,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Christopher M. McDonnell; Erik D. McDonnell; Ashley McDonnell & Harvey McDonnell to Sabrina L. Burdick conveys lot, $115,000