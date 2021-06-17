The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 24-June 4)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Donna M. Porter to Barbara A. Hills & Katie Ann Raymond conveys lot, $88,500.
Adam S. & Jennifer L. Kane to Jena M. Griffin conveys lot, $90,000.
Linda M. Rummens to Richard A. & Marian L. Lupold conveys lot, $130,000.
Beth & Brad Weiskopff to Kathy Hudson conveys lot, $24,000.
Lucille Pequignot Estate by Executor to Robert Lyle Pequignot Jr. conveys lot, $1.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey L. & Teressa M. Sasserson to Tary S. Hiestand conveys lot, $405,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Bertha A. Miller; Bertha A. Rathbun to Raymond Wayne Rathbun Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Truck Lite Co., LLC to Spirit Realty, LP conveys lot, $0.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Anne & Barry Fegely to Kenneth L. & Judy L. Youngeberg conveys lot, $27,000.
CHATHAM & DEERFIELD TOWNSHIPS
Byron Foster & Marlene B. Wetmore to Elaine S. Swiss conveys lots, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Richard A. Fenstermacher III to Melissa Marie Kirkner conveys lot, $114,100.
Delbert & Sandra Kay McConnell to Nathan McConnell conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
William Bogaczyk Sr. Estate by Executor to William Bogaczyk Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Scott A. & Ingrid A. Mahr to Harry K. Cohick conveys lot, $252,350.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Driebelbies Family Living Trust by Co-Trustees; KCBT, LLC to SMM Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $455,000.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Vance G. Ostrander a/k/a Vance C. Ostrander to Vance G. & Carolyn L. Ostrander conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Anastasia L. Petrey & Leland P. Petry III to Jamie L. & Dustin D. VanZile Sr. conveys lot, $215,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Dean A. & Donna M. Blymire to Blue Lake Rentals, LLC conveys lot, $138,000.
Randy Ferguson Enterprises, LLC to Emery L. & Janette L. Frome conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Joan & Paul McKibbin; Mary Barker to Mary Barker conveys lot, $1.
Lee A. Viard FLP to Ronald Stager conveys lot, $36,500.
Chad L. & Lori L. Wenrich to Karry Bump & Trista Brewer conveys lot, $45,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Jason G. & Katherine A. Gehman to Sarah L. Russell & Codey B. Wheaton conveys lot, $122,000.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH
Fitzpatrick Properties III, LLC to Butler Bros. Realty Group, LLC; 370 Third Street, LLC conveys lot, $875,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Glen R. & Jessica Brown to Joshua Young conveys lot, $205,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Carissa Y. Lewis to Veronica Lyn Smith & Cory Daniel Smith conveys lot, $280,000.
Kimberly M. Schloneger to Richard A. Sr. & Joyce E. Watson conveys lot, $126,000.
John J. & Patricia M. Coleman to Bernhard A. Jr. & Nancy Joerger conveys lot, $325,000.
NELSON TOWNSHIP
Gary W. Slocum by Agent & Roselyn M. Slocum to Seth T. Baker conveys lot, $200,000.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
David S. & Cynthia Marie Potter to John Hallen conveys lot, $77,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Ward Mfg., LLC to Jeffrey Kurzejewski & Dennis Kurzejewski conveys lot, $12,000.
Wendell R. Benson to Anthony S. Jr. & Joanne Meringer conveys lot, $63,555.
Estro M. Volpe; Ernest M. Volpe & Virginia L. Volpe to Ernest M. & Virginia L. Volpe conveys lot, $1.
Jacqueline Weiskopff a/k/a Jacqueline Daly to Zackary William Andres conveys lot, $119,900.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Judith Layser to Judith Layser conveys lot, $1.
Tammy Neri; Tammy Watkins; Kimberly Adams; Kimberly McAuliffe to Michael L. Jr. & Casey Jo Hopkins conveys lot, $75,000.
Deed Correction — Donald J. Williamson Estate by Executrix to Elaine D. Turek conveys lot, $1.
Elaine D. & Thomas T. Turek to Andrew J. MJege conveys lot, $265,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Allen M. & Shirley Ann Davis, by Agent to Glenn D. & G. Romaine Hollinger conveys lot, $172,500.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Michael & Rosanna Hagg to Michael J. & Rosanna M. Hagg Revocable Agreement of Trust conveys lot, $1.
Sandra E. Byers; Douglas L. Byers & Tammy L. Byers to Douglas L. & Tammy L. Byers conveys lot, $1.
Bobby A. & Lori A. Shull to Richard J. & Joan M. Skolny conveys lot, $118,000.
David M. Kiscadden & Karyl M. Claroni to Dennis E. Foltz conveys lot, $150,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Peter L. & Jeanne M. Herres to Craig A. & Erin C. Webster conveys lot, $140,000.
David & Tara Gordon to Kelley Simmons & Theodore Kolb conveys lot, $145,000.
Nancy B. Bower to CRCV Enterprises, LLC conveys lot, $800,000.
Joan Marie A. Carson by Agents to Jacob Copp conveys lot, $140,920.
Dawn M. Gofstein to Kayci L. Webster & Timothy P. Crane conveys lot, $149,900.