The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Aug. 23-Sept. 3)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Jennifer L. Harzinski n/k/a Jennifer Monahan to Jennifer & Sean Moahan conveys lot, $10.
Martha Jean Yohn Estate by Executrix et al to Stephen L. Hoak conveys lot, $50,000.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Kevin D. Kling to Kathryn Lott; Keith G. Martin & Jewell E. Martin conveys lot, $130,000.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Theodore O. Weaver & Patricia E. Weaver et al to Theodore O. Weaver et al conveys lot, $1.
Paul Dale Cooper & Thomas P. Faust to Christopher Darling conveys lot, $18,600.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Helen Ann Burkhart Estate by Executor to Jay M. Burkhart Jr.; Susan Marie Burkhart; Edward Michael Burkhart & Harry Raymond Burkhart conveys lot, $1.
Nicole Elizabeth Doan & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. to Timothy J. Keane conveys lot, $1.
Nathan D. Rinnert to Eric James Williams & Makaylin Lael Williams conveys lot, $200,000.
Lewis Homes, Inc. to Caleb A. & Alissa M. Miller conveys lot, $59,500.
CHARLESTON & DELMAR TOWNSHIPS
OGM Deed — Robert N. Dunham Estate by Executor to Dunham Family Foundation conveys mineral rights, $1.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Eberhard & Gertrude Jarkowsky to Jarkowsky Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust conveys lots, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Theodore Romberger Estate by Executrix to Drena L. Romberger conveys lot, $1.
Robert T. & Debra K. Wood to Charles Shuster conveys lot, $49,000.
Ruth A. Springer Estate by Admr. to Larry J. VanSickle conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Charles D. Miller to Charles D. Miller conveys lot, $1.
Richard W. Boyles to Todd S. Boyles & Stacee Bellows conveys lot, $10.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Deborah B. Radaker to Christopher G. Martin conveys lot, $341,000.
Patrick E. & Florence L. Prough to Shawn P. Barrett & Cassandra Marie Webster conveys lot, $330,000.
3DL, LLC to Donald Jr. & Maureen Wright conveys lot, $139,000.
John A. Jr. & Jean Marie Carden to Karen E. & Douglas J. Carden conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Ryan & Traci J. Bates to Parker Madison & Bambi Barber conveys lot, $92,000.
David F. & Lori L. Clark to David F. & Lori L. Clark conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Anthony Wayne Carlin & Melinda Darlene Carlin to Zachary R. & Ashley R. Fish conveys lot, $150,000.
FARMINGTON & MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIPS
James W. Wescott Estate by Executor to Gregory S. & Anne M. King conveys lots, $140,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Alan Donlevy to Werlands, LLC conveys lot, $20,000
John A. Voegele to Kevin & Teresa Bergey conveys lot, $100,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
William Nickerson to Christopher M. Stanley conveys lot, $25,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Glenn R. & Gail K. Frank to Joseph D. & Lynn E. Billetta conveys lot, $199,900.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Elsie M. Northrup Estate by Executor to Pamela L. McFall conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Paul W. Scrimshaw Trust by Trustee to David Scrimshaw Revocable Trust conveys lot, $1.
Gordon M. Wood to Trixie Atkinson & Zachary Wood conveys lot, $80,000.
William R. Cook to Madox & Lynne Mosher conveys lot, $275,000.
Dear MHP, LLC to Tioga MHC, LLC conveys lot, $1,510,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Nina E. Lucero; Gabriel & Deborah Greco to Pram & Chandrika Patel conveys lot, $250,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Erwin Rock Jr. Estate by Admrx. to Walter & Claire Maiellano conveys lot, $22,500.
Erwin Rock Jr. Estate by Admrx. to Ronald A. & Emma F. Hooks Hebert conveys lot, $22,500.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Alvin & Sue E. Osborn to Richard & Collette Wiedecke conveys lot, $229,900.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Constance Norman by Agent to Benjamin D. & Cortney A. Russell conveys lot, $78,500.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Elwood C. Smith, by Agent & Martha Smith, by Agent to Eric S. & Lauren P. Musser conveys lot, $301,000.
William E. Robinson to Terri L. Dunkleberger conveys lot, $1.
Nancy L. Colegrove to Randy D. Colegrove conveys lot, $1.
Margaret E. Honeywell to Timothy Lee Kaltenbach Jr. & Cassandra Erin Reese conveys lot, $244,900.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Gary G. & Cheryl A. Mowery to Thomas O. & Lorry A. Stepp conveys lot, $125,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Dale D. Foust by Attorney to Bryce J. Keller coneys lot, $182,000.
Frances Barrett to Todd Custred conveys lot, $180,000.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Mary Bradshaw to Nicole Whipple conveys lot, $1.
Bradley d. Merryfield to Tiffany J. Merryfield conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Kevin Knapp to Tracy A. Deacon conveys lot, $80,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Steven K. Mead; Sheila R. Wiemeyer; Sheila R. Mead & Matthew D. Wiemeyer to Sheila R. Wiemeyer conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Janice E. Ward to Cameron Clemens & Kathleen E. Evert conveys lot, $257,000.
Jeffrey D. McCleary to Stephan E. Jr. & Lissa D. Hoprich conveys lot, $256,000.
PHH Mtg. Corp., by Attorney to Karl May Jr. conveys lot, $56,050.
Dennis C. & Phyllis E. Bliss; Diana L. & Ross Patterson Davis to Jason Root conveys lot, $125,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Kristy J. Parslow to Robert & Valerie Parker conveys lot, $110,000.
Borough of Westfield to Rhonda J. Neal conveys lot, $6,251.
Boro of Westfield to Edward J. Jr. & Robin K. Presor conveys lot, $7,500.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mary L. Groover to William H. & susan Groover VanPelt conveys lot, $60,000.
Stephen C. Jones to Jones Carpenter Trust conveys lot, $1.