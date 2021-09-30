The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 6-10)
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Phillip Shultz Jr. to Joseph & Deborah Lynn Demonte conveys lot, $265,000.
CHARLSTON TOWNSHIP
Anthony J. Yeager to Phyllis K. Beale & Susan P. Komar conveys lot, $374,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
H. Standley Freed; Kevin S. Freed & Gary T. Freed to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON & HAMILTON TOWNSHIPS
OGM Deed — Horst Strassburg Estate by Executor to James J. Unangst conveys mineral rights, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Joshua R. & Amy K. Cummings to Zebulon K. Eshleman & Jason A. Falls conveys lot, $50,000.
Richard C. Weidenhammer to Richard C. & Elizabeth N. Weidenhammer conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Joyce Desera to Allen J. Desera conveys lot, $1.
Ryane Rumsey & Brittany M. Rumsey to Tyler J. Knapp & Calli C. Cody conveys lot, $163,900.
Leon E. Schoonover Estate by Executor to Charles Deats conveys lot, $75,500.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
David A. & Tammy L. Molenkopf to Laura Hesse conveys lot, $153,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Darwin & Rosanna Brooks to David R. Brooks & Dennis L. Brooks conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Howard A. Carlson Jr. to Clyde J. Mitstifer conveys lot, $58,000.
NELSON TOWNSHIP
Michael D. Regan to Craig G. Stewart conveys lot, $210,000.
NELSON TOWNSHIP & ELKLAND BOROUGH
Henry L. & Nellie A. Hayes to Hayes Revocable Trust conveys lots, $1.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Eric J. & Amanda Malinak to
Ashley J. Lovejoy conveys lot,
$177,500.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Jeremy W. & Lindsey D. Byrd to Shelly Osborn conveys lot, $190,000.
Jane Diodato to Ellen Judith Pugh & Richard Martin Pugh conveys lot, $180,000.
Richard M. & Marilyn J. Laczi to MacKenzie E. Hastings & Jason S. Seeley conveys lot, $179,000.