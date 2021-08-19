The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 19-23 & Aug. 2-6)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Thomas Neil & Cora Sue Dykstra to Jason Kline conveys lot, $18,500.
Ambrose C. & Patricia Potrzebowski to Michael H. & Mary K. Wilson conveys lot, $25,000.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH; BLOSS, COVINGTON,HAMILTON AND LIBERTY TOWNSHIPS
Edward J. Signor & Robert A. Signor to Signor Resources, LLC conveys lots, $1.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Brion Carey & Nellwyn Carey to Heather J. & Patrick T. Deitrick conveys lot, $23,500.
Christopher A. & Amy M. Smith to Matthew C. & Melanie B. Gehringer conveys lot, $193,000.
Richard A. & Sarah M. Poulin to Shane M. & Sarah E. Lampman conveys lot, $138,000.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Daniel D. Dunlap Jr. Estate by Executrix to Denise M. Donator conveys lot, $1.
Frank Drake Smith to Accordo, LP conveys lot, $130,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Christina A. Cozby to Jorge & Robin L. Acevedo conveys lot, $288,888.
Wesley Allen & Tina M. Frans et al to Michael J. & Barbara E. Burton conveys lot, $166,000.
Albert C. Sr. & Susan D. Sbarro t0 Katelyn Gavin conveys lot, $175,000.
Raymond Wayne Rathbun Jr. to Nichole Lowry conveys lot, $20,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Arthur B. Baines Jr. to Kenneth Robert Jr. & Kristine Grammes conveys lot, $175,000.
OGM Deed — Linn Storms Estate by Executor & Ida Mae Storms Estate by Executor to Jeffrey D. Price & Darlene Dee Lewis conveys mineral rights, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Trevor D. Adams to Robert Nelson Hindman & Catherine Hindman conveys lot, $215,000.
Robert E. Taynton Jr. Estate by Executrix to Kevin & Kathy D. Brownlee conveys lot, $285,000.Susan R. Champaign et al to David W. Roby; Debra S. Brelsford Roby conveys lot, $1.
David W. & Debra S. Brelsford Roby et al to Susan R. Champaign conveys lot, $1.
Lila Weaver; Lila Calfee to Willis H. Jr. & Lois Ruth Martin; Vernon L. Martin & Martin Farms conveys lot, $200,000.
Dominick J. Labresco & Donald C. Batyko to Jesse G. Batyko conveys lot, $50,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Nancy L. Tyson to Gaines Properties, LLC conveys lot, $362,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Whitney Morgan Cornell & Courtney Waters Cornell to Megan E. & Jared R. Andreason conveys lot, $170,000.
Leonard V. & Helena M. Diamio to Kendal R. & Racheal J. Snyder conveys lot, $75,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
AGN, LLC to Tona A. Musto conveys lot, $69,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Pennmarc Resources III, LLC to LPR Energy, LLC conveys lots, $1.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
John E. Coble to John E. Coble & Brandi L. Benner conveys lot, $1.
Buck Camp XII, LLC to Tammy & Kenneth Hawkins conveys lot, $173,500.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Leserik B. & Pamela L. Archey Real Estate Protector Trust to Laurence J. & Diane C. Kasper conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Laura L. Tellman to Martin W. & Dawn M. Tellman conveys lot, $150,000.
Joyce Elaine Tellman & Martin W. Tellman; Dawn M. Tellman to Martin W. & Dawn M. Tellman conveys lot, $1.
David W. Patterson Foundation by Trustee to Christopher L. & Amy Wood conveys lot, $175,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Lynn L. Kriner Estate by Admrx. to ISA Properties, LLC conveys lot, $75,000.
Wayne F. & R. Elaine Strange to Diane Strange McNett conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Faye Marie Packard to Robert J. & Hyon M. Fye conveys lot, $50,000.
Zachary & Kelli Lynn Adam to Casey Landon Truax conveys lot, $188,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Ward 642 Partners, LLC to Hickory Knob Lane, LLC conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Robert N. & Catherine T. Hindman to Christina Cozby conveys lot, $188,888.
Canyon Country Realty, LLC to James E. & Mauvra L. Kahler conveys lot, $141,000.
Elizabeth F. Miller to Lucille C. Smith Trust Declaration & Beverly Crosetto Trust conveys lot, $240,000.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
June T. Hurd Estate by Executrix to Courtney S. Hurd conveys lot, $50,000.
Alwin L. & Sandra J. Seeley to Stephany M. Hurler conveys lot, $1.