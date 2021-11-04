The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Oct. 11-15)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
James J. Unangst to Shannon M. Lancieri conveys lot, $100,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Michael J. Banik to Ronald C. & Jacqueline A. Patt conveys lot, $35,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Bette Showalter & William I. Showalter (dec’d) to Bette A. Showalter & Lynn Hughey conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Duane P. & Jimona G. Stafford to Krista S. Wells; Heather Stafford & Trudy Stafford Pietrzyk conveys lots, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
John Dennis Pritchard to John Dennis Pritchard & Lois Elizabeth Pritchard Revocable Living Trust conveys lot, $1.
Stephen Buckner Green to Stephen Buckner Green & Ellon M. Moore conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Sheriff Deed — Peter J. & Heidi M. Scolari by Sheriff to Citizens & Northern Bank conveys lot, $1,301.40.
O/G Deed & Conveyance — Richard T. & Gloria J. Weidner to Appalachian & Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights & lot, $2,000.
Donn E. & Laura M. Balmer to Omar W. Lapp Jr. conveys lot, $251,110.
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP
Paula M. Davis to Anthony & Theresa Boyce conveys lot, $13,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
David M. & Donna J. Blend to David M. & Donna J. Blend conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
John Zavett to Nicholas R. Siciliano & Toni L. Allen conveys lot, $122,500.
Lawrence D. & Margaret L. Persing to Kevin R. & Teresa A. Bergey conveys lot, $85,000.
LIBERTY & MORRIS TOWNSHIPS
Thomas E. & Paula K. Bieber; Timothy A. & Deborah L. Bieber to Richard E. & Joann L. Coe conveys lots, $75,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Cocoa Properties I, LLC to Richard L. Kitchen Jr. & Barbara Ann Devlin conveys lot, $14,000.
NELSON TOWNSHIP
Chad E. Earle to Terri L. & Rory L. Moon conveys lot, $169,900.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Ada L. Boyce Estate by Co-Admr. to Robert L. & Bobbie Jo Boyce conveys lot, $1.
Ada L. Boyce Estate by Co-Admr. by heirs Lewis J. Boyce Jr.; Robert L. Boyce & Melissa A. McCauley to Robert L. & Bobbie Jo Boyce conveys lot, $1.
Nancy J. Doud Estate by Executor to Scott Wayne Doud & Rianna Kathleen Kears conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
James A. & Joann Spencer to Christopher R. Seeley conveys lot, $70,000.
RUTLAND & JACKSON TOWNSHIPS
Donald Jennings, by Attorney to Richard E. Jennings conveys lots, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Sheriff Deed — Nancy B. Confer by Sheriff to Derick M. D’Haene conveys lot, $42,363.79.
Paul A. III & Mable F. Degler; Mabel F. Degler to E. Merlin & Christine F. Nolt conveys lot, $181,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — Carolyn A. Gernert to Leroy R. Sauder conveys lot, $1.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Kevin E. & Susanne L. Garey to Melissa Boas & Joel Boas conveys lot, $35,000.
Geoffrey W. Rohrer to Randall C. Kreider, Trustee & Cohen R. Kreider conveys lot, $38,722.20.
High Point Land, LLC to Geoffrey W. & Ann Loureda Rohrer conveys lot, $650,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Todd W. Hartman to Kristy Ann & Todd Williams Hartman conveys lot, $1.
Daly, LLC to Todd & Jessica Webster conveys lot, $305,000.
Nicholas P. Groombridge & Kimberly Conner to Bradley & Julie Snowburg conveys lot, $120,000.