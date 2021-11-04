The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Oct. 11-15)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

James J. Unangst to Shannon M. Lancieri conveys lot, $100,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Michael J. Banik to Ronald C. & Jacqueline A. Patt conveys lot, $35,000.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

Bette Showalter & William I. Showalter (dec’d) to Bette A. Showalter & Lynn Hughey conveys lot, $1.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Duane P. & Jimona G. Stafford to Krista S. Wells; Heather Stafford & Trudy Stafford Pietrzyk conveys lots, $1.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

John Dennis Pritchard to John Dennis Pritchard & Lois Elizabeth Pritchard Revocable Living Trust conveys lot, $1.

Stephen Buckner Green to Stephen Buckner Green & Ellon M. Moore conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Sheriff Deed — Peter J. & Heidi M. Scolari by Sheriff to Citizens & Northern Bank conveys lot, $1,301.40.

O/G Deed & Conveyance — Richard T. & Gloria J. Weidner to Appalachian & Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights & lot, $2,000.

Donn E. & Laura M. Balmer to Omar W. Lapp Jr. conveys lot, $251,110.

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP

Paula M. Davis to Anthony & Theresa Boyce conveys lot, $13,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

David M. & Donna J. Blend to David M. & Donna J. Blend conveys lot, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

John Zavett to Nicholas R. Siciliano & Toni L. Allen conveys lot, $122,500.

Lawrence D. & Margaret L. Persing to Kevin R. & Teresa A. Bergey conveys lot, $85,000.

LIBERTY & MORRIS TOWNSHIPS

Thomas E. & Paula K. Bieber; Timothy A. & Deborah L. Bieber to Richard E. & Joann L. Coe conveys lots, $75,000.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Cocoa Properties I, LLC to Richard L. Kitchen Jr. & Barbara Ann Devlin conveys lot, $14,000.

NELSON TOWNSHIP

Chad E. Earle to Terri L. & Rory L. Moon conveys lot, $169,900.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Ada L. Boyce Estate by Co-Admr. to Robert L. & Bobbie Jo Boyce conveys lot, $1.

Ada L. Boyce Estate by Co-Admr. by heirs Lewis J. Boyce Jr.; Robert L. Boyce & Melissa A. McCauley to Robert L. & Bobbie Jo Boyce conveys lot, $1.

Nancy J. Doud Estate by Executor to Scott Wayne Doud & Rianna Kathleen Kears conveys lot, $1.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

James A. & Joann Spencer to Christopher R. Seeley conveys lot, $70,000.

RUTLAND & JACKSON TOWNSHIPS

Donald Jennings, by Attorney to Richard E. Jennings conveys lots, $1.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

Sheriff Deed — Nancy B. Confer by Sheriff to Derick M. D’Haene conveys lot, $42,363.79.

Paul A. III & Mable F. Degler; Mabel F. Degler to E. Merlin & Christine F. Nolt conveys lot, $181,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Corrected Deed — Carolyn A. Gernert to Leroy R. Sauder conveys lot, $1.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Kevin E. & Susanne L. Garey to Melissa Boas & Joel Boas conveys lot, $35,000.

Geoffrey W. Rohrer to Randall C. Kreider, Trustee & Cohen R. Kreider conveys lot, $38,722.20.

High Point Land, LLC to Geoffrey W. & Ann Loureda Rohrer conveys lot, $650,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Todd W. Hartman to Kristy Ann & Todd Williams Hartman conveys lot, $1.

Daly, LLC to Todd & Jessica Webster conveys lot, $305,000.

Nicholas P. Groombridge & Kimberly Conner to Bradley & Julie Snowburg conveys lot, $120,000.

Tags

Trending Food Videos