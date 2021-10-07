The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 13-17)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Peter J. & Amy M. Ensminger to Kathryn Virginia Thompson conveys lot, $223,800.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Ruth I. Tilburg Estate by Co-Executrixes to Keith & Kathleen Williams conveys lot, $144,500.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

Michael T. & Candy S. Lewis to Todd O. Seibert conveys lot, $55,000.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Larry J. & Elaine M. VanSickle to Larry J. & Elaine M. VanSickle Revocable Living Trust conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Matthews Business Group, LLC to Matthews Enterprises, LLC conveys lot, $158,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Austin P. Colomaio to Nicholas P. Cevette & Michaela C. Byrne conveys lot, $158,000.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Arlene L. Eiceman Estate by Co-Executrixes to Peter T. & Jodi K. Eisenhauer conveys lot, $162,750.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Virginia R. Talada to Mark A. Burdick conveys lot, $3,862.56.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

Lisa N. Rodman a/k/a Lisa N. Demun & Keith L. Demun to QDM Family Partnership, LP conveys lot, $13,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Thomas V. Reynolds to Scott B. & Shelly L. Winehart conveys lot, $120,000.

Donald Myers; Mary C. Runyan & Linda M. Colegrove & Stephen D. Colegrove to Cory A. & Elizabeth R. Horning conveys lot, $135,000.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Larry D. Ream Estate by Executor to Gary D. & Carolyn J. Warrick conveys lot, $160,000.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Kevin L. & Doris K.M. Hurlburt to Matthew Dodson & Lilly Fitzmartin conveys lot, $190,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Sandra E. Hamilton by Attorney to Chase R. & Misty Bartlett conveys lot, $184,000.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

Juliann Markwald to Vincent James Dworacek conveys lot, $154,900.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Edwin J. Jr. & Jennifer L. Munyon; Shawn & Peggi Moore to Justice Howey conveys lot, $150,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Patrcia D. Baxter to Tobias Hill conveys lot, $137,000.

