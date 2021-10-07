The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 13-17)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Peter J. & Amy M. Ensminger to Kathryn Virginia Thompson conveys lot, $223,800.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Ruth I. Tilburg Estate by Co-Executrixes to Keith & Kathleen Williams conveys lot, $144,500.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Michael T. & Candy S. Lewis to Todd O. Seibert conveys lot, $55,000.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Larry J. & Elaine M. VanSickle to Larry J. & Elaine M. VanSickle Revocable Living Trust conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Matthews Business Group, LLC to Matthews Enterprises, LLC conveys lot, $158,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Austin P. Colomaio to Nicholas P. Cevette & Michaela C. Byrne conveys lot, $158,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Arlene L. Eiceman Estate by Co-Executrixes to Peter T. & Jodi K. Eisenhauer conveys lot, $162,750.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Virginia R. Talada to Mark A. Burdick conveys lot, $3,862.56.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Lisa N. Rodman a/k/a Lisa N. Demun & Keith L. Demun to QDM Family Partnership, LP conveys lot, $13,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Thomas V. Reynolds to Scott B. & Shelly L. Winehart conveys lot, $120,000.
Donald Myers; Mary C. Runyan & Linda M. Colegrove & Stephen D. Colegrove to Cory A. & Elizabeth R. Horning conveys lot, $135,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Larry D. Ream Estate by Executor to Gary D. & Carolyn J. Warrick conveys lot, $160,000.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Kevin L. & Doris K.M. Hurlburt to Matthew Dodson & Lilly Fitzmartin conveys lot, $190,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Sandra E. Hamilton by Attorney to Chase R. & Misty Bartlett conveys lot, $184,000.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Juliann Markwald to Vincent James Dworacek conveys lot, $154,900.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Edwin J. Jr. & Jennifer L. Munyon; Shawn & Peggi Moore to Justice Howey conveys lot, $150,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Patrcia D. Baxter to Tobias Hill conveys lot, $137,000.