BLOSS TOWNSHIP

Sheriff’s Deed — Kevin C. Roupp to MTGLQ LP conveys lot, $1,921.50.

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Amy B. Tower n/k/a Amby B. Gundersen & Erik L. Gundersen to James J. Unangst conveys lot, $2,500.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Wendy J. Stambaugh to Douglas L. & Amy L. Ogden conveys lot, $377,050.

Evan J. Smithgall to Leanne M. & Jason X. Mahon conveys lot, $225,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Fred Klettlinger to Fred Klettlinger & Christopher Klettlinger conveys lot, $1.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Todd Zachary DeBockler to Timothy Miller conveys lot, $67,750.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Shirley A. Sheetz Estate by Executor to Ronald L. Show Jr. & Justin W. Krasnowski conveys lot, $1.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Arthur W. Jr. & Jo Ann B. Weiler et al to Matthew & amanda Weiler et al conveys lot, $1.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Shirley Bennett Estate by Executor to Robert E. Jr. & Nancy Leanne Bennett conveys lot, $1.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Corrected Deed — Doris Sue Burley to Rick L. & Charlotte B. Bowen conveys lot, $125,000.

Rick L. & Charlotte B. Bowen to Rick L. & Charlotte Bowen; Alexis R. Bowen conveys lot, $1.

Rick L. & Charlotte B. Bowen to Thomas E. & Nicola Jane Burley conveys lot, $130,000.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

Ronald C. Wood to Tyler T. Wood conveys lot, $10,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Normal Hooker Family Trust by Trustee to Michael J. & Heather L. Hurley conveys lot, $309,000.

Donald L. Tice to Donald L. & Lois L. Tice conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Corrected Deed — LSF9 Master Participation Trust by Attorney to Fred W. Buck conveys lot, $1.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Lucy L. Baumunk Estate by Executor to Amethyst Trust by Trustee conveys lot, $1.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Ryan M. Eldridge to Roger & Penny Moore et al conveys lot, $80,000.

