The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (June 14-18)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Sheriff’s Deed — Kevin C. Roupp to MTGLQ LP conveys lot, $1,921.50.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Amy B. Tower n/k/a Amby B. Gundersen & Erik L. Gundersen to James J. Unangst conveys lot, $2,500.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Wendy J. Stambaugh to Douglas L. & Amy L. Ogden conveys lot, $377,050.
Evan J. Smithgall to Leanne M. & Jason X. Mahon conveys lot, $225,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Fred Klettlinger to Fred Klettlinger & Christopher Klettlinger conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Todd Zachary DeBockler to Timothy Miller conveys lot, $67,750.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Shirley A. Sheetz Estate by Executor to Ronald L. Show Jr. & Justin W. Krasnowski conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Arthur W. Jr. & Jo Ann B. Weiler et al to Matthew & amanda Weiler et al conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Shirley Bennett Estate by Executor to Robert E. Jr. & Nancy Leanne Bennett conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Corrected Deed — Doris Sue Burley to Rick L. & Charlotte B. Bowen conveys lot, $125,000.
Rick L. & Charlotte B. Bowen to Rick L. & Charlotte Bowen; Alexis R. Bowen conveys lot, $1.
Rick L. & Charlotte B. Bowen to Thomas E. & Nicola Jane Burley conveys lot, $130,000.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Ronald C. Wood to Tyler T. Wood conveys lot, $10,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Normal Hooker Family Trust by Trustee to Michael J. & Heather L. Hurley conveys lot, $309,000.
Donald L. Tice to Donald L. & Lois L. Tice conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — LSF9 Master Participation Trust by Attorney to Fred W. Buck conveys lot, $1.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Lucy L. Baumunk Estate by Executor to Amethyst Trust by Trustee conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Ryan M. Eldridge to Roger & Penny Moore et al conveys lot, $80,000.