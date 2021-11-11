The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Oct. 18-22)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Susan A. & Bryson D. Wilson to Karl Wickman & Kallie Onks conveys lot, $70,000.
Williamson Land Co., Inc. to Higland Field Services, LLC conveys lot, $1,573,800.80.
Hydro Recovery LP to Highland Field Services, LLC conveys lot, $65,858.80.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Samuel M. Kemp III & John M. Kemp to Samuel M. Kemp III & John M. Kemp conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Mary Ann Edleman n/k/a Mary Ann Matalavage to Mary Ann Matalavage conveys lot, $1.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
David J. Breen to Rafiq A. Fazelbhoy & Shaheen Fazelbhoy conveys lot, $400,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Joseph B. III & Heather Shepheard to Cody M. & Melanie D. Pierce conveys lot, $30,000.
Donald J. Mase to Floyd E. Young IV conveys lot, $112,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Christine Baum f/k/a Christine Patt to Christine & Robert C. Baum conveys lot, $1.
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP
Marlin C. Sherer to Marlin C. Sherer & Marie J. Umbrell conveys lot, $1.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Francis M. Miller to David A. Jr. & Jessie R.R. Miller conveys lot, $15,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Cindy J. Stermer et al to Nariah Nunn conveys lot, $90,000.
Helen M. Frace to Timothy C. & Cherokee Royer conveys lot, $140,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Gas/Oil & Mineral Deed — Mary D. Tanczos to Jerry J. & Louise M. Tanczos conveys mineral rights, $1.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Michael R. & Kimberly M. Stack to Michael R. & Kimberly M. Stack Trust conveys lot, $10.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Louis A. Jr. & Kerry A. Altieri to Tesia O’Brien conveys lot, $160,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Vincent R. & Shelly M. Osborne to Richard L. & Skylar M. Kane conveys lot, $105,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth & Richard Stanaitis to Richard Stanaitis conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Joyce A. Bonello to Kelly Jo Krause conveys lot, $1.
Bonnie J. Cummings to Catherine Strahota conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
Richard T. & Gertrude F. Marsden; Andrew M. Marsden & Luke Marsden to Andrwe M. Marsden & Luke Marsden conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Joseph R. & Carol L. Tice to Ryan Martin conveys lot, $120,000.
O/G & Mineral Deed — Jeffrey & Christy Andrulonis & Steve & Christine Andrulonis to Jeffrey & Christy Andrulonis & Steve & Christine Andrulonis conveys mineral rights, $1.
Donald H. & Lugene M. Chamberlain to Tyler J. & Martha Chamberlain conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Vanessa R. Miller to Anthony A. IV & Norma F. Hauck conveys lot, $140,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
John & Joann Albrecht to John Joseph Albrecht, Trustee; John Steve Albrecht, Trustee & John Sandor Albrecht conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Irene E. & Donald Lowrey to Stephen R. & Danielle A. Walters conveys lot, $1.