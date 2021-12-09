The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Nov. 15-19)
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Ryan L. & Dawn M. Dehn to Peter T. Eisenhauer Jr. & Devyn E. Snyder conveys lot, $600,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Brenda Elwell to Chad Eric Elwell conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Ralph H. Jr. & Susan Aument to Aument Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protection Trust; Ralph H. Jr. & Susan R. Aument et al conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Ginean Richelle Orr f/k/a Ginean R. Callahan to James Michael Orr & Ginean Richelle Orr conveys lot, $1.
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP
Jack N. & Susan Judlin to Christopher Traxler conveys lot, $203,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Joseph M. & Cynthia A. Cevette to Dianna L. Tanner conveys lot, $3,000.
Mark & Patricia A. Derr to Rose A. Knickerbocker conveys lot, $54,000.
Jeremy M. & Laeken Cook to Joseph & Cynthia Cevette conveys lot, $2,500.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Stephen M. & Melissa S. Snyder to Joshua Christopher Taylor & Courtney Taylor conveys lot, $150,000.
LIBERTY & HAMILTON TOWNSHIPS
William L. & Johna K. Nickerson to William L. & Johna K. Nickerson conveys lots, $1.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Loretta W. Brown to Ronald & Patricia J. McGuigan conveys lot, $150,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
O/G Hydrocarbon Deed — Lightning Creek Holdings LP to Corland, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
ROSEVILLE BOROUGH
Lkoyashenae Brown to Jordan Andreu McCaslin conveys lot, $120,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Lance D. Swarthout to Donald R. & Sandra K. Swarthout conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Dailyn M. Cooney & Emily C. Scowronek n/k/a Emily C. Cooney to Dailyn M. Cooney & Emily C. Cooney conveys lot, $1.
WTRO Properties, Inc. to William R. Killgore Sr. conveys lot, $142,000.