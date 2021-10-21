The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection, and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 27-Oct. 1)
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Donna T. & Joseph T. Morinelli to Joseph T. Morinelli conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Yvonne S. Davy to Jeremy N. & Christina R. Vandergrift conveys lot, $179,900.
James N. & Diane M. West to Canyon Country Elite Transportation Services, Inc. conveys lot, $300,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Darryl G. & Brandi L. Hoffman to Alexis Hoffman conveys lot, $180,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Michael P. Chiarolanza to Nicholas P. Chiarolanza conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Evan M. & Kelly J. McDivitt to Lisa & Mark Rado conveys lot, $98,000.
Todd A. & Kristi J. Brown to Addison Hill Storage, LLC conveys lot, $115,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Harold L. Miller Jr.; Harold M. Miller to Harold M. Miller conveys lot, $1.
Shalane K. Hamblin to Chad M. Hamblin conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Christopher & Amber McSherry et al to Alex M. Lewis conveys lot, $30,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
John B. & Teresa J. Brockerman to Randall L. & Amanda M. Stanley conveys lot, $2,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Sharlene M. Curren & Joan C. Peterson to Daniel M. & Ruth J. Schwartz conveys lot, $88,200.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH & LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Antionette J. Fisher to Jody M. Fisher conveys lots, $1.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Deborah A. Knight to Kathleen Krom conveys lot, $140,000.
Hall Living Trust by Trustee to Paul T. Hall Family Trust; Hall Living Trust conveys lot, $1.
OGM Deed — Hall Living Trust to Paul T. Hall Family trust; Hall Living Trust conveys mineral rights, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Andrea E. Heisley; Andrea E. Delinski to Andrea E. & Matthew W. Heisley conveys lot, $1.
Robert T. & Debra K. Wood to Christopher J. Hartman conveys lot, $182,900.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Don S. & amber S. Stolzfus to Don S. & Amber R. Stoltzfus conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Brian R. & Marie L. Andrews to Brock William Robinson conveys lot, $115,000.
Chase & Misty Bartlett to Ethan L. Ace & Victoria I. Pazzaglia conveys lot, $188,000.
Craig P. & Andrea M. Lee to Craig P. & andrea M. Lee conveys lot, $0.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
KLLK Partners to Emma M. Lewis conveys lot, $227,000.
Debra A. McMullen; Heather N. Roach; John P. & Tracey L. McMullen to Glenn R. & Laurie A. Kline conveys lot, $280,000.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Shane A. Belknap to Tyoga Container Co., Inc. conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Kenneth L. Jr. & R. Linda Harvey to Shane Belknap & Lynette Sutton conveys lot, $90,000.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Stanley E. & Sarah C. Brubaker to Steven A. & Jerilyn H. Brubaker conveys lot, $1.
Steven A. & Jerilyn H. Brubaker to Stanley E. & Sarah C. Brubaker conveys lot, $1.