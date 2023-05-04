Rebecca Charles has announced her candidacy for the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors. The incumbent is seeking another four-year term.
“Service to community has been an important part of my life and I am proud of our community and school district,” Charles said.
Charles has served as a member and officer of the Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance Association for over 11 years, as a volunteer for Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Laurel Festival Parade Committee; as board member and officer for the Northcentral Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center; and board member for the Wellsboro Area Community Concert Association.
Charles has also volunteered as the district PTO president, taking part in a number of different activities.
“Despite ever-present challenges and barriers, we have demonstrated resilience and resources that allow us to come together and work toward a common goal,” Charles said. “Public education is an essential component of any community, but it depends on the collaboration and active participation of many different individuals and groups. This isn’t always easy as we sometimes experience significant division within our community. However, my goal will always be to build relationships and bring people and resources together to create the best possible outcome in the face of these challenges.
“I am willing to listen and try to understand the diverse needs and perspectives of our community, while understanding and being ever mindful that not all decisions can be made at a district level,” she continued. “As a public school district, there are often issues raised in board meetings by community members that are simply unable to be addressed at the local level. We must understand when school districts and communities have the power to make decisions and when the power to make those decisions is held by federal and state governments. In those instances, being an advocate for our district to ensure that we are well represented and our rural voices are heard is another important role.
Over the past two years, Charles served as the Intermediate Unit 17 district representative for Wellsboro (in second term) and the PSBA voting delegate for WASD. She completed the PSBA New Director Required Training Certificate and the optional Certificate of Board Governance.
“Those who have worked with me in the past know that I am very focused on fiduciary responsibility, legally clean and simple practices, ethical decision making, and full transparency,” Charles said. “Transparency is essential in a truly democratic setting and this is a strong commitment for me.
“The attention of a school board director is often pulled in many different directions. Focusing on what provides the best outcomes for our students (while maintaining fiscal responsibility, making ethical and legal decisions, and remaining fully transparent) will provide our community with the best resources,” she concluded.