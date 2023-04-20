I’m afraid I owe an apology to any and all those who go through the throes of reading the junk that shows up in this so-called hiking column.
As has been accurately related by some, not all, of my hiking and fishing companions, I’m a pretty darn good camping cook, if I do say so myself. I’m more in tune with the “some” than the others, who have the tendency to exaggerate and blow things all out of proportion.
Yes, one or two (maybe a few more) of my dishes have fallen short of a culinary delight, but that’s no reason to get critical.
My apology is due because I have been remiss in including any of my near-rewarding-winning recipes in this widely-read piece. Although I have not heard from any disappointed readers, I’m sure that’s because they just don’t want to hurt my feelings.
To rectify my oversight, I’ll include here my very popular “Potato, Bacon, Ham and Wild Leek Soup.” I thought about “Campers’ Stew,” “Shipwreck Stew” and “Leekie Chicken Soup,” but too much of a good thing just seems like overload.
Wild leeks (aka ramps) are in season now, so the timing for this delicious dish is impeccable. Feel free to copy this recipe. It is not copyrighted. Most of the ingredients are probably in your pantry or refrigerator (or should be). If you need wild leeks, I’ve got plenty.
Ingredients
- 6 slices uncooked bacon, diced
- 6 c. diced unpeeled potatoes
- 1 c. diced ham
- 2 c. diced onion
- 4 c. water
- 4 chicken bouillon cubes
- 3/4 t. salt
- 3/4 t. white pepper (black will do)
- 2 c. chopped leeks (use leaves and bulbs)
- 2 c. milk
- 4 T. flour
- several pats of butter
Directions
Saute bacon with onion until onion is translucent. Add water, bouillon, potatoes, ham, salt and pepper. Simmer until potatoes are tender. Add ramps. Combine the milk and flour and add to pot. Cook until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Put a pat of butter on top of each serving bowl.
Happy trails.