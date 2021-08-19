Due to several emergencies in Tioga County in recent weeks, the American Red Cross has a critical need for Disaster Action Team Responders.
To help, volunteers must have a smart phone and be adept at using it, complete the 8.5 hours of online training and be willing to respond.
Training is provided by the Red Cross using online education platforms, Teams/Zoom meetings and teleconference.
Volunteers must be willing to be on-call at least three shifts per month to respond in-person to disasters that happen anywhere in your county and works in teams of at least 2 people.
To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact janel.gordner@redcross.org or call 570-594-3217.