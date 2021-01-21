On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Endless Mountain Music Festival based in Wellsboro released a music video by Red Molly, a female folk trio of singer-songwriters known for their three-part vocal harmonies.
This is the second in a series of music videos that are being released on consecutive Wednesdays and feature some of EMMF audiences’ favorite guest artists.
The Red Molly video performance is free and can be viewed anytime on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net.
Formed in 2004, Red Molly is a dominant force weaving together threads of Americana music from country and blues to folk and bluegrass. Their innovative instrumentation is suited for roots-rock and heartful ballads alike, and their onstage personalities draw listeners in.
Playing guitar and tambourine is Laurie MacAllister whose voice stretches octaves. Molly Venter also plays guitar and tambourine and has an unforgettable, smoky voice. Abbie Gardner is a talented dobro and slide guitarist who sings the high notes.
Gardner has performed as a solo guest artist at the Endless Mountain Music Festival in the summers of 2018 and 2019 and will be again at this summer’s festival on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Knoxville Yoked Church. She is currently working on a solo album. ”It should be out sometime this summer and will include one cover and nine to 10 original songs,” she said. “It’s still in the early stages but I expect to have it with me when I perform at EMMF.”
Featured on the video is Red Molly’s rendition of “Clinch River Blues,” the first track on their CD “The Red Album” released on April 1, 2014. This song was composed and performed by American singer-songwriter A.J. Roach who released it in 2006. MacAllister who first heard it in 2008, describes this song as having a “sinful backbeat” and a “singable hook” that makes it “instantly addictive.”
”The Red Album begins with ‘Clinch River Blues,’ a track that grabs you immediately and doesn’t let go,” wrote one reviewer. “It opens with a great pounding rhythm and excellent vocals. It has something of a tribal vibe and atmosphere. There is some gorgeous vocal play approximately two minutes in, and again at the end, which I love. This is a cover of an A.J. Roach tune, and they do a fantastic job with it. I actually prefer their (Red Molly’s) version.”
Being released next week on Wednesday, Jan. 27, is a music video featuring Corky Siegel singing and playing piano and harmonica on eight different songs.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net.