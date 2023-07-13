Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is hosting a virtual information session on Tuesday, July 18 from 7-8 p.m. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign-up on NPRC’s website.
Attendees will learn about the college’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s academic and workforce development offerings.
NPRC offers affordable associate degrees, certificates and workforce training to the region. Many classroom locations are within 15 miles of most residents in the service area. Associate degrees include business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies and social sciences. Several of these programs are eligible for financial assistance through a local CareerLink center.
“College can be intimidating for anyone,” said Kelsey Angove, NPRC’s assistant director of community engagement. “But at NPRC, we work to ensure that each one of our students, no matter their background or stage of life, has the resources and support needed to be successful. This virtual information session is a great opportunity for our curious community members, employers and prospective students from around our region to hear first-hand about our institution. We are excited to welcome everyone and host a great event.”
In addition to this upcoming information session, NPRC will also hold a session this fall on Tuesday, Oct. 24. More information about the fall event will be released at a later date.
For more information or to sign up to attend NPRC’s Summer Information Session, visit https://bit.ly/InformationSession_July18.