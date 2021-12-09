The deadline for people to register to count birds on their own properties or to go on the road and count is no later than Monday, Dec. 13 for the Dec. 18 Cowanesque Circle Bird Count and by Monday, Dec. 27 for the Jan. 1 Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle Bird Count.
It is not necessary to be a member of either the local Tiadaghton Audubon Society or the National Audubon Society to participate in the Christmas Bird Count, which occurs across America between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 every year.
“We would like more people to get involved by counting the birds at their own feeders on their own properties either on Dec. 18 or Jan. 1,” said Sean Minnick, who is coordinating the two bird counts. “We would also like to know who is interested in taking part in person in either the Cowanesque Circle or Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird counts.
“If backyard birders call or email me, I can tell them how to do a count and whether they are in one of our circle areas and should send the data to us. If they live outside our circle areas, they will be referred to the appropriate place to report their bird data,” he said.
Those interested can sign up by emailing tasmember@yahoo.com or by calling Minnick at 570-948-9052.
Both the Cowanesque and Wellsboro-Mansfield counts are performed in a “count circle” with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers are needed per circle. Each participant will count every bird they see as he/she/they follow their assigned routes.
The Cowanesque Circle is centered on Cowanesque Lake and has a radius of 7.5 miles, which covers the following areas: North — Pinnacle State Park in New York; South — Ives Run Campground; West — Osceola; and East — East Lawrence Road and Woodford Road.
The Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle is centered on the intersection of Whitneyville and Charleston roads with a radius of 7.5 miles, covering the following areas: North — Ives Run Campground; South — Arnot and South Elk Road; West — Route 6 and Heise Run Road; and East — Mansfield University.