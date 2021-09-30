Can the shape of a glass improve the way wine, champagne and whisky taste? Register by Monday, Oct. 4 for the two-hour Riedel Wine Glass Seminar and find out.
Jamie Newman, a certified Riedel wine glass ambassador trained by Georg Josef Riedel, will present this two-hour seminar on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Those who attend will receive a free set of four wine Riedel Performance glasses, including cabernet sauvignon/merlot, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and chardonnay. This set retails for $148.
A person interested in wine is led by color, bouquet and taste, but often the glass is not considered as an instrument to convey the wine’s message.
The shape of the cabernet sauvignon/merlot glass showcases the structured red wines in all their complexity and finesse. The sauvignon blanc glass perfectly balances the combination of fruit and acidity on the palate to give a harmonious taste experience. The shape of the pinot noir bowl supports the peatiness flavor and the taste of plum of these red wines. The size of the chardonnay bowl allows space for the rich bouquet to develop its diverse range of aromas, while minimizing the risk of becoming over concentrated.
Seating is limited. To reserve seats, call 570-724-1926 by Monday, Oct. 4. Tickets are $70.