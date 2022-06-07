Youths completing the fourth through ninth grades this June must register by Monday, June 13 for Hamilton-Gibson’s free, eight-day “Shakin’ Up Shakespeare” Summer Theatre Arts Camp It will be held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville.

“By Monday, June 13, we need to know how many youngsters will be participating so we can order enough camp T-shirts and prepare scripts and other materials to give to each participant on the first day of camp,” Putnam said.

“If all spaces are taken before June 13, registration will be closed.”

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 6, 7 and 8 and Monday through Thursday, July 11, 12, 13 and 14.

On Saturday, July 9, campers will travel to the Sterling Renaissance Festival in Sterling, N.Y.

July 14 will be a regular day with two public performances added at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The camp is open to any child who wants to participate no matter where they live and no matter whether they attend public or private school or are homeschooled.

The registration fee for all campers is being waived this year due to support from anonymous donors, coupled with a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust for campers from the Northern Tioga School District.

Bus transportation will be provided.

To register, download the 2022 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application by visiting the Hamilton-Gibson website at www.hamiltongibson.org and clicking on “Enrichment”, then “For Kids”, “Camps” and then scroll down to the orange button tagged “Application.”

Complete the application and send it to Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

For more information about the camp or transportation, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.