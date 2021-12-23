On Saturday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, the Tiadaghton Audubon Society is holding its 54th Annual Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird count.
The center of the circle is the intersection of Whitneyville and Charleston roads. The bird count areas included in the circle are: North — Ives Run Campground; South — Arnot and South Elk Road; West — Route 6 and Heise Run Road; and East — Mansfield University.
People willing to volunteer their time to help with the circle count or to count birds in their own backyards are asked to email their names and email addresses before 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 to tasmember@yahoo.com or for more information call Sean and Robin Minnick at 570-948-9052.
All volunteers will receive an area assignment via email. It is not necessary to be a member of the Tiadaghton or the National Audubon Society to participate.
“We are hoping more people will volunteer to help with the count because of concerns about the impact climate change may be having on the bird population in this area,” said Sean Minnick of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society based in Wellsboro. “The more counters there are, the more birds will be seen and counted.”