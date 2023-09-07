Today

Foggy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

A few showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.