Registration for the Green Free Library’s Summer Library Program is underway.
The Summer Library Program has four age groups: preschool, school age (K-6th), tween/teen (grades 6-12) and adult. Grade refers to the grade the student will be entering this fall.
The preschool and school age program will run for six weeks from Wednesday, June 23 to Wednesday, Aug. 4; the tween/teen and adult program will run 10 weeks from Sunday, June 13 through Saturday, Aug. 21.
The library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, will have some outdoor programs scheduled for the preschool and school age groups. These will be held with the presenters on the library’s front porch and children on the lawn. Some programs may have a rain date.
The library is using the Collaborative Summer Library Program themes and materials as usual. This year’s theme for all age groups is “Tails and Tales” (all types of animals and also fairy tales).
The library also is using the READsquared platform again this year for Summer Library Program participants to register for the program, log reading minutes and earn digital badges for completing activities.
Tails and Tales activity bags with activity worksheets, craft instructions and more will be available for all ages. Please visit the library to pick up your bag when your program begins.
Check back on the library’s Facebook page and also in the library’s weekly column here in the newspaper for more information about times and dates for the outdoor programs for preschool and school age participants, virtual programming for tween/teen and adult participants, logging minutes and the prize bucket drawing.
Visit https://greenfreewellsboro.readsquared.com (or download the free app from Google Play or the Apple App Store) to register and set up a READsquared account. If you participated in the library’s Summer Library Program last year and used READsquared, you should be able to sign in with the same email/username and password. You will need to register for this year’s program, though.
If you do not want to use READsquared, stop by the library or call 570-724-4876 to register instead. You may use the paper reading log from your Tails and Tales activity bag (return your reading log to the library). Reading logs begin June 23.