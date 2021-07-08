Registration for Mansfield University’s Alumni & Friends Weekend on July 30 and 31 is now open.
The weekend’s events are presented by the Mansfield University Alumni Association.
Alumni & Friends Weekend begins Friday, July 30 with a campus tour at 11 a.m. and a gathering for the Classes of 1970 and 1971 in North Hall at 2 p.m.
The Reggae Garden Bar in South Hall Mall featuring Bluestone Brewing Co. and Bespoke Apothecary begins at 5 p.m. and also includes a Wine & Design event.
Friday’s events conclude with AC/DC tribute band, Back in Black, at 8 p.m. with on-site food and beverage vendors including Mountain Lake Winery. The Back in Black tribute band is an incredible, exciting, high energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC.
The 1857 Alumni & Friends Golf Tournament tees off at Corey Creek Golf Club at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.
Comedian Tammy Pescatelli caps the weekend’s programming with her stand-up performance at Straughn Auditorium at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Pescatelli jumpstarted her career on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and more recently released her Way After School Special (2020), the highly anticipated follow-up to her Netflix special Finding the Funny. Bluestone Brewing will sell beer and wine at the show.
Friday’s Back in Black concert and Saturday’s golf tournament and the Tammy Pescatelli show are all open to the public.
Tickets and more information are available at mansfield.edu/alumni/events.cfm.