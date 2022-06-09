From Monday, July 25 through Friday, Aug. 5, Rand Whipple of the Box Of Light Digital Arts Studio is presenting two weeks of digital arts, animation and film camps at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro.

Youngsters are invited to join Whipple to learn about stop motion animation, green screen film, robotics, digital books, and more.

All four camps are free for any child, thanks to support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Northern Tier Partners for the Arts and the Deerfield Charitable Trust.

The deadline to register for one or more of the four free camps is Friday, July 1. Only 15 youngsters can sign up for each camp but can choose to register for more than one. To register, call 570-724-6220.

Digital Arts Camp

The Digital Arts Camp is for children ages 8 to 12. It offers a different challenge every day, from 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29.

“We’ll cover claymation, green screen, film, digital books, and robotics,” Whipple said. “The kids will sculpt, build, film and program. This camp will give them a taste of digital arts.”

Stop Action Animation

Stop Action Animation is one of Box Of Light’s most popular classes. It is a hands-on class that mixes art, film and computers.

Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Whipple will show youngsters ages 8 to 12 how to make the inanimate world come to life as clay, paper, paint and even bottle tops get up and move across the newly-created landscape. Using stop action animation techniques, the participants will produce animated movies, add sound and credits that will live online on the studio’s website.

Lego Maniacs Camp

The Lego Maniacs Camp is for kids ages 6 to 8 and will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5.

Four days of the five-day camp will be focused on Lego animation. Working in teams of three, the young participants will plan, build and then film a stop motion animation using Lego mini figs and Lego brick sets. Once the animation is complete, these young filmmakers will learn how to add sound, titles and credits for their own Lego creation.

There will also be a side helping of robotics with one day of the camp spent building and programming robots using the Lego Mindstorm system.

Zombie Film Camp

The Zombie Film Camp is for children, ages 9 to 12. It will be on Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. The youngsters will learn how to frame a shot, act for the camera, structure a dramatic or comic scene, edit video, lay in sound effects, and even create a simple music score. This is a chance for them to release their inner zombie and spend a little quality time as the undead.

The camps will end with a Film Screening Festival on Friday, 5-7 p.m. The young filmmakers can invite their friends and families to a special screening on the last day of camp. They’ll walk the red carpet, pose for the paparazzi and enjoy films from all the campers.

Special class for teachers

Whipple is offering a special workshop for school teachers, Using Stop Motion Animation in the Classroom. “Stop Motion animation is a great, team-building activity for students,” he said. “It can be used to support the curriculum, understand the dramatic structure and develop writing skills and social skills.”

Whipple will introduce teachers to the best apps, equipment and ways to use stop animation with their students whether iPads, Chromebooks or Android tablets are used in the classroom. This workshop is a hands-on experience. Teachers will create their own short film as they learn the animation process.

To sign up for this workshop or for more information, contact Whipple at 570-764-3288.