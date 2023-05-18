From July 17-28, Rand Whipple of the Box Of Light Digital Arts Studio is presenting four camps for children to learn about digital arts, animation and film at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Online registration will open this Friday, May 19. Kids from any town can register for more than one camp. The deadline is until all seats are filled or Monday, June 26, whichever comes first.
Two of the camps will be held Monday to Friday, July 17-21. The Lego Maniacs Camp is from 10:30 a.m. to noon for youth ages 6-8 and is limited to 15 participants. The Adventure Film Camp for youth ages 9-12 is from 1-3 p.m. and limited to 12 participants.
Two of the camps will be held Monday to Friday, July 24-28. The Digital Arts Camp is from 10 a.m. to noon for youth ages 8-12 and limited to 12 participants. The Stop Action Animation Camp is from 1-3 p.m. for youth ages 8-12 and limited to 12 participants.
Lego Maniacs
Working in teams of three, the participants will plan, build and then film a stop motion animation using Lego mini figs and Lego brick sets. Once the animation is complete, the young filmmakers will learn how to add sound, titles and the credits.
There will also be a side helping of robotics with one day of the camp spent building and programming robots using the Lego Mindstorms System.
Adventure Film
In the Adventure Film Camp, Box Of Light Digital Arts Studio will help kids make an amazing adventure movie. They will learn how to frame a shot, act for the camera, structure a dramatic or comic scene, edit video, lay in sound effects and even create a simple musical score.
Digital Arts
The Digital Arts Camp offers a different challenge every day. Being covered are Claymation, green screen, film, digital books, and robotics. The kids will sculpt, build, film and program. This camp will give them a taste of Digital Arts processes.
Stop Action Animation
Rand Whipple will show the campers how to make the inanimate world come to life as clay, paper, paint and even bottle tops get up and move across the landscape the kids create. They will make animated movies, add sound and credits and, in the end, their films will live online on the studio’s website.
Film Festival
The camps will end with a Film Screening Festival on Friday, July 28 from 5-7 p.m. The young filmmakers can invite friends and families to a special screening on the last day of camp.
This year, the fee for each camp is $25 per child. Families with more than one child attending will receive a 10% discount. Scholarships are also available.
To register, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com for a form that must be filled out and submitted online, dropped off or mailed to the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro PA 16901. To pay, call 570-724-6220 with credit card information.