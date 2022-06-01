Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...“Foil That Villain!” is a sweet melodrama complete with audience participation from boos and hisses to saying lines.

The show offers old-fashioned comedy for the whole family with a maiden in distress, a gallant hero, a villain, and a host of other quirky characters.

Titus Himmelberger is the director. “This show is less than an hour long, has constant action and over-the-top comedy, is family-friendly and lots of fun for all ages,” he said. “That’s why I chose it.”

Performances will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 16, 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 during the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.

The time is the late 1800s. The place is a Boston candy store called The Sweet Shoppe and a nearby park.

When lovely young widow Penny Candy and her baby, Ruth, are taken in by her Aunt Praline, owner of The Sweet Shoppe, little does Penny know both love and danger lie ahead.

The villainous Sidney Swindle is determined to buy The Sweet Shoppe as part of his plan to sell the property to the city for America’s first subway system. Should Praline refuse his offer, Sidney is prepared to do away with her and her heirs in order to obtain the land at public auction. With the help of his beautiful but less-than-brilliant cohort in crime, Ada Sourball, the villain sets his evil scheme in motion.

The hilarious results include the kidnapping of Baby Ruth, an attempt to burn down The Sweet Shoppe and a wild chase through the audience with the good guys pelting the villains with candy, which the audience can eat, of course.

The 13-member cast includes: Grace Bishop of Liberty as Penny Candy, KaDee Jay of Mansfield as Aunt Praline Candy, Ian Brennan of Wellsboro as Sidney Swindle, Sarah Slocum of Osceola as Ada Sourball, Jeremiah “JC” Fenn of Mansfield as Ernest Noble, Louie Preston of Tioga as Farron Heit, Anne Bishop of Liberty as Cindy Grade, Astrid Hakvaag of Wellsboro as Taffy, Jayna Brodnicki of Morris as Toffee, Thomas Bishop of Liberty as Tom, Gunnar Bowen of Wellsboro as Hubert, Cody Losinger of Wellsboro as Mr. Murphy and Phil Waber of Mansfield as Mickey.

Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information. For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.