Relay for Life of Tioga County announces that, after a two-year hiatus, it will host a Kick-Off event on Sunday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex on East Avenue.
If you’ve ever wondered what the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is all about, or if you’ve thought about participating by joining or registering a team, then please join with others to “Play, Fight, Win” to beat cancer, which is this year’s theme.
Cancer survivors and their caregivers are also able to register at this event. Entertainment will be provided by local vocalists/musicians Brandon Lusk and Joe Callahan. Admission is free, and there will be picnic lunches for sale.
For more information, contact tiogactyrelay@gmail.com or message the Facebook page, Relay for Life of Tioga County, PA.