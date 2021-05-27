A Prayer for Our Veterans
Oh God, Our Heavenly Father, You have blessed us with brave men and women who are willing to defend our freedom. May Your protection and grace surround them each day. Let Your healing hand be upon those who suffer wounds and injuries. May those who have made the ultimate sacrifice rest forever in Your Holy Presence. Comfort the families who mounr and are left to remember the precious lives of their loved ones. Help us to honor and support them. Let us ever be mindful of each sacrifice made on behalf of the American people by our sons, daughters, husbands, wives, mothers, fathers and friends. Amen.
Memorial Day Services
Liberty — 11 a.m. at the Liberty Veterans Courtyard in downtown Liberty beside C&N Bank
Mansfield — 11 a.m. at Veterans Park
Wellsboro — Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on The Green and proceeds to the Wellsboro Cemetery for services at 11 a.m.