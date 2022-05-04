Pennsylvania State Rep. Clint Owlett will serve as the speaker for Mansfield University’s 157th commencement on Saturday, May 14, at Karl Van Norman Field.

Since 2018, Owlett has represented the 68th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, serving parts of Bradford, Potter, and Tioga Counties. He serves on the following House committees for the 2021-22 Legislative Session: Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Ethics, Health and State Government. He is also a member of the House Appropriations Committee where he serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Health and Welfare.

Separate from his legislative committees, Owlett was also appointed to serve on the board of the Center for Dairy Excellence.

Owlett has sponsored several bills that have become law, including ones to help infants and children born to opioid-dependent adults, give law enforcement additional tools to combat the opioid epidemic and establish the Dairy Investment Program to help the state’s struggling dairy industry. Owlett has also been a leader in tackling the challenges to maintaining the region’s creeks and streams to prevent flooding and protect lives and livelihoods.

Owlett was born and raised in Tioga County, having grown up on a dairy farm in Middlebury Center. He graduated from New Covenant Academy High School in 2001 and then completed Three Springs Ministries’ True North internship, with a focus on experiential education, wilderness exploration, camp ministry and servant leadership.

He also worked at Three Springs Ministries, first as director of program development and then as general manager. Owlett also worked in the family store, Owlett’s Sunshine Farm Market, where he learned the fundamentals of running a small business in Pennsylvania. His work ethic and passion to take on a challenge came from his father and grandfather while growing up on a dairy farm.

After years of working for others and developing a love for small business, Owlett started his own construction and decorative concrete business in 2012. He chose decorative concrete because it allowed him to create unique projects not otherwise readily available in the region at the time.

Owlett lives in Morris with his wife, Lauren, and their four young children, Colton, Anna, Calvin and Chase.

More information about Mansfield University’s commencement is available at mansfield.edu/commencement.