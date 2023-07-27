Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) is inviting area seniors, their family members and caregivers to his upcoming Senior Citizens Expo on Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsboro Senior High School Gym and Commons, 225 Nichols St.
“This is a great event that offers a wealth of information in one convenient location for our seniors and their supporters,” Owlett said. “I look forward to seeing everyone there!”
The expo is open to seniors age 55 and over, as well as their family members and caregivers. It will feature dozens of vendors providing information about programs and services available throughout the district. Several free health screenings will also be available, including blood pressure screenings and hearing evaluations.
Admission to the expo is free.