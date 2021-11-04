The Tioga County Republican Committee will host a dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 S. Main St., Mansfield.
The event, which has been themed 2022 Campaign Kick-Off, will feature many candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the open seat of governor and U.S. senator in the May 2022 primary. Confirmed attendees are:
For Senate – Kathy Barnette, Martin Rosenfeld, Carla Sands and Everett Shaw.
For Governor – Guy Ciarocchi, Charlie Gerow, state Sen. Scott Martin, attorney Bill McSwain, Jason Monn, attorney Jason Richey and Dr. Nche Zama.
Additionally, lieutenant governor hopefuls James Jones and Rick Saccone will be present.
Also confirmed are Congressman Fred Keller, state Sen. Cris Dush and state Rep. Clint Owlett.
Candidates have an opportunity to briefly address the assembly and introduce their campaigns.
Inquiries can be directed to Chairman Don Hoffman at 607-742-3630.