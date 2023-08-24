The Tioga County Council of Republican Women is hosting a Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 3-6 p.m. on Central Avenue between Water and Main streets (between the Chamber of Commerce and the Warehouse Theatre).
The Block Party will be a family event and will include hot dogs, music, local organizations, Republican candidates and more. The Council hopes events like this will increase membership, educate the public on the election process and encourage women to take leadership roles and run for office.
For more information or to participate, contact Marie Y. Seymour, council president, at 570-404-2326 or mseymour@ptd.net.