The Tiadaghton Audubon Society is asking residents to help with two Christmas Bird Counts. The Cowanesque Circle bird count will be on Saturday, Dec. 18 and the Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird count on Friday, Jan. 1, 2022.
“We would like more people to get involved by counting the birds at their own feeders on their own properties either on Dec. 18 or Jan. 1,” said Sean Minnick, who is coordinating the two bird counts. “We would also like to know who is interested in taking part in person in either the Cowanesque Circle or Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird counts.”
The deadline for people to register to count birds on their own properties or to go on the road and count is Monday, Dec. 13 for the Dec. 18 Cowanesque Circle Bird Count and by Monday, Dec. 27 for the Jan. 1 Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle Bird Count.
“If backyard birders call or email me, I can tell them how to do a count and whether they are in one of our circle areas and should send the data to us. If they live outside our circle areas, they will be referred to the appropriate place to report their bird data,” he said.
Those interested can sign up by emailing tasmember@yahoo.com or calling Minnick at 570-948-9052. Bird count volunteers will get their area assignments or confirmation of their participation from their own properties via email.
Both the Cowanesque and Wellsboro-Mansfield counts are performed in a “count circle” with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers are needed per circle. Each participant will count every bird along the assigned routes.
“We are looking for experienced birders to help with the circle counts,” said Minnick. “Normally, we would pair a novice with an experienced birder but this year because of COVID-19 both counts are being done with no interaction between those doing the counting.”
The Christmas Bird Census, a community science project is an important resource and tool for conservation.
It is not necessary to be a member of either the Tiadaghton or the National Audubon Society to participate in the Christmas Bird Count. Tioga County, through the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, has been represented in the count every year since 1968.