A full afternoon workshop from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 will be held in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center. Rita Bower will return to teach even more mixed media and collage techniques for adult students looking to expand their skills and try something new.
There is a fee that includes all materials needed.
Class size is limited to 12 students, so sign up soon. For more information, or to sign up for the class, contact the director of the Gmeiner at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.