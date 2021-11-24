Rita and Steve Bower will offer a monotype workshop at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m.
A monotype is a one-of-a-kind print produced with ink. Monotypes have a layered quality that can be simple and spontaneous or very complex. In this workshop participants will learn to manipulate the ink to avoid “a whole lot of mud on a piece of paper.” Rita Bower will have participants work on several monotypes using multiple layers on various substrates.
The cost is $50 (nonrefundable) which includes all materials. Adults and children 15 and older are welcome to attend. The class size will be limited to 10 people. Attendees should bring an apron, smock or old T-shirt to protect their clothing. Contact the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org to sign up.
The Bowers are also offering the same workshop at their “studio-classroom” at the Pajama Factory in Williamsport earlier that week.