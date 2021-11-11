Driftwood, called a band with a rock n’ roll soul and a folk art mind, is performing their style of Americana folk rock during back-to-back concerts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and again on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
On stage will be Driftwood’s founding members Joe Kollar on banjo and guitar and Dan Forsyth on guitar along with Claire Byrne on violin, Joey Arcuri on upright bass and Fish on drums. Kollar, Forsyth, Byrne and Arcuri write original songs for the group and share the role of lead vocalist. They are currently writing and recording new music.
Driftwood’s sound is a nod to 1960s rhythm and blues, 1970s country rock, contemporary pop, folk and traditional Appalachian music. Live, it all comes together in a performance that has made the band a returning favorite at festivals and dance halls for more than a decade.
Audience members are encouraged to reserve a table, bring beverages and snacks and sit with family and friends to enjoy the music.
Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult; however seats must be reserved to accommodate them. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.